Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary inspected the proposed site for Ma Thawe Medical College and Hospital in Gopalganj. He directed officials to expedite construction, stating it will provide better local healthcare and reduce travel for treatment.

CM Reviews Ma Thawe Medical College Project

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday inspected the proposed site for the Ma Thawe Medical College and Hospital in Chanave village under Thawe block of Gopalganj district and directed officials to expedite the necessary procedures related to its construction. The Chief Minister took information about preparations for the proposed project on 25 acres and 20 decimals of land, including basic facilities, access routes and the condition of the land. Choudhary directed officials to advance the work in a time-bound manner. He said the construction of the medical college and hospital would provide people from Gopalganj and surrounding areas access to better and modern medical facilities locally. The Chief Minister said the project would also reduce the need for people to travel outside the district for treatment of serious illnesses.

Prayers for State's Prosperity

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday offered prayers at the famous Thawe temple in Gopalganj and prayed to Maa Thawe for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state. After offering prayers, CM Choudhary said he had come to seek the blessings of Maa Thawe and expressed hope that her grace would always remain on the people of Bihar. The Chief Minister said he prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being of the entire state and wished that Bihar continues to prosper and move forward on the path of development.

On his arrival in Gopalganj, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a bouquet. Local public representatives, leaders, and temple management officials also welcomed him with a bouquet, a sacred cloth (angvastra), and a memento. Food and Consumer Protection Minister Ashok Choudhary, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, Rural Works Minister Sunil Kumar, MLA Manjeet Kumar Singh, MLA Subhash Singh, Legislative Council member Rajiv Kumar, and other public representatives were present. (ANI)