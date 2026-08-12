Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi congratulated Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami as the state was declared a 'Fully Literate State' on July 8, 2026, under the ULLAS - New India Literacy Programme, praising the CM's visionary leadership.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday congratulated Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the people of the state as Uttarakhand was declared a "Fully Literate State" under the ULLAS - New India Literacy Programme. Uttarakhand achieved this milestone on July 8, 2026.

Minister Lauds 'Remarkable Achievement'

In a congratulatory letter addressed to Chief Minister Dhami, said the achievement was the result of the Chief Minister's visionary leadership, administrative commitment and the collective efforts of the people of Uttarakhand. He said that despite the state's challenging geographical conditions, Uttarakhand had made a remarkable achievement in the field of literacy and set an inspiring example for the country.

Joshi said that while Samagra Shiksha strengthens school education from early childhood and Balvatika to pre-primary education and Class 12, ensuring access, equity and quality of education for all, ULLAS empowers adult learners who were deprived of formal education. The programme also provides them with foundational literacy, life skills and digital literacy.

He expressed confidence that Uttarakhand's achievement would inspire other states and Union Territories to accelerate their efforts towards achieving the goal of inclusive and equitable literacy.

Lauding Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said Uttarakhand would continue to play an important role in the holistic empowerment of neo-literates through continuing education, life skills and vocational training, while also advancing the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

CM Dhami Credits Collective Effort

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed his gratitude to Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and said that Uttarakhand becoming a "Fully Literate State" was a matter of pride for the state. He said the achievement was the result of the collective commitment and public participation of the state government, officials of the Education Department, teachers, volunteers and the people of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said the state government's goal was not limited to literacy alone, but to ensuring access to quality education, digital literacy and lifelong learning opportunities for every citizen. (ANI)