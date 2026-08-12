The death toll in a landslide in Mumbai's Kurla area has risen to seven, including two children. The mayor has announced compensation for the victims' families as multi-agency rescue operations continue at the site.
Compensation Announced
Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Twade has announced compensation of four lakh rupees for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each person who sustained injuries in the Kurla landslide incident.
Rescue Operation Underway
Following the incident, police personnel were deployed at the spot along with all necessary teams for the rescue operation, which included officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that its officials, employees, and workers, alongside the Mumbai Fire Brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mumbai Police, 108 ambulance service, and other agencies, are making desperate efforts to rescue the people stuck in the sheds. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)