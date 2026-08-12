Three Forest Department personnel were injured after a wild elephant charged at them during a patrol in Thrissur. The officials had reached the area after the animal breached a solar-powered electric fence. A forest watcher suffered a shoulder fracture, while two others were injured. A video of the encounter went viral.

Three Forest Department personnel were injured after a wild elephant suddenly charged at them during a patrol in Thumboormuzhy, Thrissur, Kerala, around 6 am on Wednesday. According to local reports, Beat Forest Officer Sachi and forest watchers Natarajan and Manikandan were on night patrol when they reached the area after receiving information that an elephant had breached a solar-powered electric fence. A viral video has been circulating on social media showing the elephant chasing a car.

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Officials forced to run for safety

The elephant was moving along the road when it suddenly charged towards the forest officials. Caught off guard, the three personnel ran to safety to escape the animal.

Manikandan suffered a shoulder fracture in the incident, while Sachi and Natarajan also sustained injuries. Further information about their condition was awaited.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the tense encounter between the elephant and the officials.

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Viral video draws mixed reactions

The footage triggered a wide range of reactions online. Some users appeared to be concerned about the forest personnel and their narrow escape, while others criticised the way the situation was being handled.

Another jokingly told the officials to run more slowly, reflecting the lighter tone seen in some comments. However, the incident also prompted a debate over how wild elephants should be dealt with when they enter areas close to people.

One social media user called for the elephant to be shot, but another strongly challenged the comment, asking what benefit the person themselves provided to society. Another user similarly questioned the value of calling for the animal’s death.

The incident highlights the risks faced by forest personnel while responding to reports of wildlife movement near inhabited or accessible areas.

Officials are expected to assess the situation and monitor the elephant’s movements. Further details about the injured personnel and the animal’s whereabouts were awaited.

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