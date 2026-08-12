Amid a Parliament impasse over the NEET controversy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared his readiness to 'answer all questions' in the House and urged the Speaker to facilitate a discussion to break the legislative deadlock.

Shah Offers Discussion Amid Parliamentary Impasse

The ongoing impasse in Parliament over the NEET paper leak controversy reached a flashpoint on Wednesday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared his readiness to "answer all questions" in the House, while a defiant Opposition intensified its demand for accountability over the alleged use of "brute force" against student protesters.

In a significant move to break the legislative deadlock, Shah wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to facilitate a discussion through mutual consensus and offering to remain present throughout the proceedings to address the concerns of the House.

Opposition Intensifies Demands

The Home Minister's outreach comes amid high-voltage drama within the Parliament complex, where the Opposition has dubbed him "missing" and "fugitive," accusations Shah dismissed as a narrative designed to mask the Opposition's refusal to let the House function.

He said that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had agreed on behalf of the government during the Business Advisory Committee meeting to hold a discussion on the issue. "During the Business Advisory Committee meeting, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, has agreed on behalf of the government to hold a discussion in Parliament regarding the student protests concerning the NEET examination," Shah said.

Shah urged the Speaker to consult the opposition and facilitate a discussion on the issue. "I request you to consult the opposition and, through mutual consensus, kindly allocate as much time as you deem appropriate, for as many hours as considered suitable, starting today. I intend to remain present in the House during the scheduled time to participate in the discussion on this issue and am prepared to answer all questions raised by the Opposition," Shah said.

Earlier in the day, opposition leaders held a demonstration against the centre, raising slogans of "Amit Shah Jawab Do" (Amit Shah, provide an answer). The opposition focused its attack on the Union Home Minister regarding the alleged use of excessive force by police against students in the national capital and other states.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters outside the Parliament complex, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Words like 'missing', 'fled', and 'fugitive' - this kind of language is being heard recently in India's public and parliamentary life. Ever since the Parliament session began, I have been coming to Parliament continuously and sitting in my chamber. Since the opposition is not letting Parliament function in both houses, what can anyone do by going there? As far as the discussion is concerned, Kiren Rijiju, who is our Parliamentary Affairs Minister, has made it very clear that the government is ready to discuss every aspect of the student protests regarding NEET. Let a time be fixed for the discussion, and the opposition should get ready. Earlier, they were demanding exactly this. We said yes. On my part, I have also said that I am ready to answer any question in Parliament. But they don't want the discussion to happen. at all. Now let the public decide who is running away. Even today I say, let them give that letter to the Speaker by 3:00 PM today."

The Home Minister proposed that a discussion begin at 3:00 pm on Wednesday and conclude by 3 pm on Thursday. He also offered to answer all questions from the opposition during the discussion.

Priyanka Gandhi Questions Use of Force

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a blistering attack on Shah, questioning the government's accountability for the alleged use of excessive force, including lathis and pellet guns, against student protesters across the country.

Speaking to the media in the national capital, the Congress leader questioned who should be held responsible for the treatment meted out to the youth when they raise their voices for their future. "What do you think, who is responsible? When thousands of students gather, and they have one demand, you shower lathis on them, you fire pellet guns at them, and in Bihar, you use AK-47s against them," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Raising the issue of democratic accountability, she asked if the Home Minister considers himself answerable to the citizens for these actions. "Are you not accountable to the public? So, should we just sit quietly?" she questioned, suggesting that the opposition will not remain silent while the voices of students are being suppressed through "brute force."

Akhilesh Yadav Slams 'Time Limit'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the Central government for attempting to set a "time limit" for its response in Parliament, describing the move as "undemocratic" and an attempt to provide "empty statements" rather than genuine answers.

The SP chief's remarks come in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to have a detailed discussion in Parliament on the student protests over the NEET paper leak from 3 PM. "The time limit that the government wants to set for responding in Parliament is undemocratic in itself. In fact, this won't be a response; it will be an empty statement," Yadav said in a social media post.

Congress Leaders Stand Firm

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition would continue its stand in Parliament and demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged use of force against student protesters.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, "Nothing will happen tomorrow. We will continue to do what we have been doing till now."

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, speaking to the reporters outside the Parliament complex, said, "The Opposition has clearly said that we are not interested in Amit Shah giving us a lecture. When I say 'we', I mean the younger generation of this country. Who shot the students? Who gave the order to beat up the students with lathis with nails? Did Amit Shah give this order to shoot our children? If he did, then he should resign. For the last 20 days, Amit Shah has been missing. The Home Minister of India has no courage; he cannot come to the House."

BJP MPs Stage Counter-Protest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament from Jharkhand on Wednesday staged a protest in the Parliament against the recent lathi-charge on student protesters in Ranchi, while simultaneously launching a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP MPs accused Gandhi of maintaining "double standards" for supporting student protests in Delhi while remaining silent on the "barbaric" treatment of students by the JMM-Congress coalition government in Jharkhand.

In a counter-protest, opposition leaders continued their demonstration against the centre, raising slogans of "Amit Shah Jawab Do" (Amit Shah, provide an answer). The opposition focused its attack on the Union Home Minister regarding the alleged use of excessive force by police against students in the national capital and other states. (ANI)