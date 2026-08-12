A Kanpur constable has been suspended after a video allegedly showing him demanding Rs 5,000 from a paan shop owner near Chakeri police station went viral. The shopkeeper claimed the constable behaved rudely after he protested. Police are investigating the incident.

A video allegedly showing a police constable being accused of demanding Rs 5,000 from a paan shop owner near Chakeri police station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media, prompting departmental action against the constable. The constable, identified as Vijay, is posted at Chakeri police station. According to report by by Amar Ujala, DCP East Satyajeet Gupta took cognisance of the video and placed him under suspension. ACP Chakeri Ashutosh Kumar Singh said the matter is being investigated.

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The incident reportedly took place on Saturday afternoon at Chaurasia Paan Shop, run by Gandhigram resident Gagan Chaurasia near Ramadevi intersection, outside the Chakeri police station area.

According to Gagan, Vijay arrived at his shop and allegedly demanded Rs 5,000. When the shopkeeper objected, the constable allegedly behaved rudely. The viral footage also appears to show the constable in inebriated condition. He is also seen abusing the shopkeeper as in the viral video.

The constable is reportedly known to be a companion of Chakeri police station in-charge Ajay Mishra. However, the available information does not establish any role of the station in-charge in the alleged demand.

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Video sparks outrage on social media

The video has drawn widespread criticism online, with many social media users tagging the Uttar Pradesh Police, Kanpur Police and government officials and demanding strict action against the constable. Several commenters also questioned that cop's audacity as he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, although this has not been independently established.

Some users mocked the incident, while others questioned how a police officer could allegedly demand money from a local shopkeeper while on duty. A number of comments called for immediate suspension and legal action.

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The incident has also renewed online criticism of alleged extortion and misconduct by police personnel.

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Investigation underway

Police authorities are now investigating the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the video. The departmental action against Vijay follows the circulation of the footage, while the inquiry is expected to establish what happened at the shop and inside the police station.

Further action, if any, will depend on the findings of the investigation. Officials have not confirmed the full sequence of events, including the alleged demand, or whether any disciplinary offence was committed in the incident.

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