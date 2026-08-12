Prasar Bharati has 48 MoUs with global broadcasters for content sharing, I&B Ministry informed Lok Sabha. MoS L Murugan also highlighted government efforts like the PIB Fact Check Unit to counter fake news and the IT Rules 2021 for digital media.

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI) In the broadcasting sector, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that Prasar Bharati--India's official public service broadcaster-- maintains active engagement with broadcasting organisations across the world through content-sharing arrangements with international broadcasters and broadcasting agreements with partner organisations, and also has 48 active Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with broadcasters from different countries for cooperation in broadcasting, facilitating the exchange of content, professional expertise and best practices.

Minister of State (MoS) for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan shared the information in a written reply to a query asked by Janata Dal (United) Member of Parliament Alok Kumar Suman in Lok Sabha. Responding to the query of government's endeavours to strengthen credible information and dissemination through PIB fact-checking, public service broadcasting, and digital media regulation, Murugan said the Press Information Bureau (PIB), as the principal information dissemination agency of the Government of India, facilitates timely, credible, and accurate communication in different forms through various media platforms.

He said Prasar Bharati plays a key role in fulfilling the mandate of public service broadcasting, and that the information is disseminated in multiple languages, including regional languages and dialects, using various platforms.

Strengthening Credible Information Dissemination

The MoS further noted that the government has established a Fact Check Unit (FCU) in PIB to mitigate fake news related to its programmes and policies. "FCU verifies claims relating to Government Ministries, Departments, PSUs, and other Central Government organisations through a structured fact-checking process. It disseminates verified information through various platforms," he said.

"Doordarshan and Akashvani further disseminate verified information through their news bulletins, programmes, and digital platforms. DD News follows a multi-layered editorial mechanism involving rigorous fact-checking, cross-verification through multiple credible sources, and editorial scrutiny before broadcast. PIB Fact Check content is regularly integrated into Doordarshan and Akashvani news and digital platforms to counter misinformation and false narratives."

Digital Media Regulation

He also mentioned that the government notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, under the Information Technology Act, 2000. The rules prescribe due diligence obligations for intermediaries and provide a Code of Ethics for publishers of digital news and OTT platforms. It establishes a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism comprising self-regulation by publishers, self-regulating bodies, and an oversight mechanism by the Central government.

Promotion of Film and Media Sector

"The Government promotes the film and media sector through initiatives including the Development, Communication and Dissemination of Filmic Content (DCDFC) Scheme, India Cine Hub (ICH), and the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM). The DCDFC Scheme provides financial assistance for film festivals, promotion of Indian cinema, international participation, preservation, and related activities. India Cine Hub facilitates film shooting permissions through a single-window mechanism and promotes India as a filming destination. NFHM undertakes preservation, restoration, digitisation, and archiving of India's cinematic heritage," he mentioned.

International Media Cooperation

He further stated that the government promotes international media cooperation by strengthening its global engagement in media and broadcasting. "The Government organised the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) in Mumbai in May 2025. It brought together the Media and Entertainment sector under the vision of making India a global hub for content creation through the "Create in India, Create for the World" initiative. The Summit provided a platform for Indian creators, producers, and startups to engage with global buyers, investors, OTT platforms and technology leaders from over 100 countries," added the MoS. (ANI)