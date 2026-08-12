Delhi Police has busted an alleged interstate human trafficking syndicate that lured vulnerable women and girls through social media with promises of lucrative spa jobs. Ten victims were rescued from Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh after a missing 15-year-old girl was traced to Mundra. Police arrested 6 accused and identified 2 alleged associates.

The Delhi Police has busted an alleged interstate human trafficking syndicate that targeted vulnerable women and girls through social media, promising them well-paid jobs and a better lifestyle at spa centres. Police said 10 victims were rescued from Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh during the investigation, which began after a 15-year-old girl went missing from Dakshin Puri on May 9.

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Missing girl leads police to Gujarat

The girl’s mother approached Ambedkar Nagar police station after she went missing, following which a case was registered. During the investigation, police found that the teenager had allegedly been contacted through social media and lured with promises of a lucrative job. She was then allegedly taken out of Delhi.

Technical surveillance and analysis of digital evidence helped investigators trace her to Mundra in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

A police team travelled to Mundra in a private vehicle and, with assistance from local police, rescued the girl from a spa operating out of a hotel.

The alleged spa owner, 31-year-old Damani Sushil Haresh alias Sushil, and 20-year-old receptionist Lakshay were arrested. Two juveniles were also apprehended during the operation.

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Seven girls rescued in Ballia

The investigation then took police to Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, where seven girls were rescued from another spa centre.

Police arrested two alleged operators, identified as Monu Sharma and Sanjeev Maurya, in connection with the case.

Two more girls were later rescued from a premises in Ganesh Nagar, Delhi. A 27-year-old woman allegedly running the premises was also arrested.

Police said the victims were allegedly identified through social media platforms and personal contacts. The accused allegedly offered them attractive salaries, accommodation and employment at spa centres before moving them between states.

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Syndicate had multiple roles

According to investigators, the alleged network had a structured operation involving recruiters, coordinators, transporters and spa operators who worked together for financial gain.

Police said victims were allegedly transported from Delhi to different states and handed over to spa operators linked to the syndicate.

Apart from the six people arrested, investigators have identified Vinay alias Mahadev as an alleged Delhi-based coordinator. He is accused of arranging transportation, accommodation and other logistics.

Another alleged associate, Prince, who reportedly helped transport victims, remains absconding.

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Juveniles treated as victims

Police said three juveniles were apprehended during the operation. After examining their statements, investigators treated two of them as victims and registered a separate FIR.

The investigation is continuing to establish the full network, identify other people involved and trace those who remain absconding.

Police said digital evidence and other leads are being examined to determine how many vulnerable women and girls may have been targeted by the alleged syndicate.

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(With inputs from agencies)