    Lucknow SHOCKER! Woman accuses husband of pressuring to have sex with African man, watch porn

    A woman from Lucknow has filed a complaint against her husband, alleging a pattern of domestic violence, dowry harassment, and theft. She claims that he demanded Rs 15 lakh as dowry and forced her into an unwanted encounter with an African national in China.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

    Lucknow: A 40-year-old woman from Lucknow's Naka area has made a shocking complaint against her husband, alleging he coerced her into an unwanted encounter with a young African man while they were in China. She also claimed that he demanded dowry, subjected her to harassment by forcing her to watch explicit content, and physically abused her when she resisted, even stealing her money.

    In her complaint to the Naka police, the woman revealed that she sought help from the Indian Embassy in China, which enabled her to escape and return to Lucknow. Upon the embassy's advice, she filed a complaint in India, resulting in the Naka police station registering a case against the accused.

    According to the complaint, she was married to a man from Ganesh Ganj in 2015, who worked for a company in China. She claims that her parents were coerced into paying a hefty dowry of Rs 15 lakh within the first week of their marriage. According to her, her husband initially moved to China alone, but later returned after a month, only to subject her to daily physical abuse and alcohol-fueled violence.

    The woman further claimed that after giving birth to a daughter, she faced ridicule from her husband and in-laws, who further escalated their dowry-related harassment. She alleged that during their return to Lucknow amid the COVID-19 pandemic, her husband seized her visa, flight ticket, and Rs 2 lakh, leaving her vulnerable to continued taunts and demands from her in-laws.

    The victim claims that her husband's abuse escalated on September 11, 2022, when he stole Rs 2.5 lakh from her and assaulted her as she prepared to depart for China. He later stole her jewelry worth Rs 10 lakh and fled. After she reported the incidents to the Lucknow police, he apologized, and she returned to China with him on March 4. However, due to ongoing threats, she sought the Indian Embassy's assistance in China. The police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation, according to SHO Naka, Virendra Tripathi.
     

