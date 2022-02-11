BJP mocks Sonia Gandhi as RTI reveals rent default for Delhi’s Janpath bungalow

BJP’s IT department chief Amit Malviya also used the RTI reply to take a dig at Sonia over her ‘approach to the migrant workers’ travel setup during the lockdown’.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a fresh attack against the Congress and its top brass, claimed that Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi has not paid the rent of her Janpath Road bungalow in Central Delhi for nearly one-and-a-half years.

According to the reply by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to the RTI query filed by activist Sujit Patel, the Congress has also failed to clear the dues of two other government bungalows allotted to it — 26 Akbar Road, housing the party’s frontal wing Sewa Dal, and C-II/109 Chanakyapuri, allotted to Vincent George, a close aide of Gandhi — from December 2012 and August 2013 onward, respectively.

BJP’s National Information and Technology Department chief Amit Malviya on Thursday tweeted a copy of an RTI reply to claim that the Rae Bareli MP has defaulted rent for the past 1.5 years.

Malviya also used the RTI reply to take a dig at Sonia over her ‘approach to the migrant workers’ travel setup during the lockdown’.

“Sonia Gandhi made a big deal about paying for tickets of migrant workers. Turns out she has not paid her own house rent for one and a half year!” he tweeted.

The ruckus started after some BJP workers came across Patel’s RTI and started circulating it on social media.

Notably, the BJP and Congress are engaged in a bitter war of words after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha said that the ‘grand old party committed a sin and created an atmosphere of chaos’ during the first wave of the pandemic. He had charged that “during the first wave (of pandemic), the Congress crossed the limit,” adding that “when we had lockdown, when WHO was advising to ‘stay wherever you are’... the Congress at the Mumbai railway station gave tickets to labours to go and spread coronavirus.”