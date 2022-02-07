Valentine’s Week 2022: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here’s your date sheet for the love week

Valentine’s week has commenced with love birds celebrating the first day of the week – Rose Day 2022 on February 7.

Love is meant to be cherished and celebrated each day of the year, but the month of February adds more meaning it. The reason being, it’s the month of love – the month of Valentine’s. Each year from February 8 to February 14, couples across the world celebrate Valentine’s week. New couples also bloom during this week. Every day of this week is meant for showering love on your partner. But, if you aren’t aware of which day falls on what day of Valentine’s week, we have got you saved. Check out the date sheet of Valentine’s Week and plan the week for your partner accordingly.

Rose Day, February 7: The first of the week is Rose Day which falls on February 7. Different colours of roses signify different meanings such as a red rose is meant for love, white for new beginnings and yellow for friendship. Pick the colour of the flower and send it to your friends, family or lover. ALSO READ: Happy Rose Day 2022: Here is how you can celebrate the day with your partner amidst a pandemic

Propose Day, February 8: Need we say anything about this day? Propose Day is meant to pour your feelings out to your beloved. It is the day when people get down on their knees and confess their feelings.

Chocolate Day, February 9: A box full of chocolates is one of the greatest ideas to pamper your partner. Chocolate Day helps you tell your partner how much sweetness they have added to your life with their presence.

Teddy Day, February 10: A cuddly teddy bear can cheer up your partner’s mood even on the days when you’re not physically around. So, don’t think twice before gifting a cute teddy to your partner.

Promise Day, February 11: It is the day when you make each other a promise and let your significant other know how much they mean to you by forever keeping the promise that you made to them.

Hug Day, February 12: What is better than drawing your loved ones into a warm hug and letting them know that you are always there for them? Hold them close to you and let them feel cared for, appreciated and most importantly, loved.

Kiss Day, February 13: Pull them (your partner) into a deep kiss or simply leave a small peck on your partner’s cheek. This kiss day, pamper your lover with kisses, as a kiss is probably the way to express the emotions and feelings that words sometimes may not be able to do.

