Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla revokes suspension of 4 Congress MPs

    Last Monday, the Congress members who had been holding signs and protesting within the House were suspended for the remainder of the session. Following the lifting of the moratorium, Congressman Manish Tewari brought up the topic of price increases in the House.

    Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla revokes suspension of 4 Congress MPs discusses inflation gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    The suspension of four Congress members—Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T. N. Prathapan, and S. Jothimani—was lifted on Monday. The discussion on price increases in the house quickly followed. Speaker Om Birla lifted the suspension of the four Congress members after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi presented a resolution to that effect. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party's head, said that the opposition didn't want to harm the chair.

    Last Monday, the Congress members who had been holding signs and protesting within the House were suspended for the remainder of the session. Following the lifting of the moratorium, Congressman Manish Tewari brought up the topic of price increases in the House.

    Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed business today after being adjourned for several days amid a significant outrage from opposition leaders. Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla warned that he would have to take action against protesting lawmakers if they brought banners into the chamber. We want every member to participate in House processes, he stated.

    Also Read | PM Modi: Put 'tiranga' as profile picture on social media between August 2-15

    In addition, the government stated on Monday that it is prepared to lift the suspension of Lok Sabha members in exchange for a commitment from the Congress leader in the House that none of his or her colleagues will carry placards and that the leader will offer an apology.

    Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi highlighted their worries over Parliament's inability to conduct business properly after witnessing two successive adjournments in both Houses due to commotion caused by opposition leaders on various matters.

    Addressing the media persons today at the Parliament premises, Piyush Goyal said, “The Central Government was ready from the first day to discuss about inflation. However, the Opposition wasn’t allowing the House (Lok Sabha) to function normally. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had COVID-19. Knowing that she has just recovered, we are appealing to them for the House to function normally.”

    Also Read | Pay any outstanding power bills: PM Modi urges states for swift action

    (WIth PTI Inputs)

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pencil maggi has become costlier 6 year old girl s letter to PM Modi goes viral gcw

    'Pencil, maggi has become costlier': 6-year-old girl's letter to PM Modi goes viral

    Cannot handle it on my own, says Mamata Banerjee; announces Bengal cabinet rejig - adt

    Cannot handle it on my own, says Mamata Banerjee; announces Bengal cabinet rejig

    IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as commissioner of Delhi Police - adt

    IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as commissioner of Delhi Police

    IRCTC website down for maintenance; 103 trains cancelled today

    IRCTC website back online after maintenance; 103 trains cancelled

    Task force set up to closely track monkeypox virus in India - adt

    Task force set up to closely track monkeypox virus in India

    Recent Stories

    Apple is planning to put ads in the App store s today tab gcw

    Apple is planning to put ads in the App Store’s Today tab

    Will Chelsea play spoilsport in Manchester United pursuit of Frenkie de Jong?-ayh

    Will Chelsea play spoilsport in Manchester United's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong?

    OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here - adt

    OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here

    Pencil maggi has become costlier 6 year old girl s letter to PM Modi goes viral gcw

    'Pencil, maggi has become costlier': 6-year-old girl's letter to PM Modi goes viral

    Good news for Singham fans; Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn are all set for the biggest cop film even; report RBA

    Singham 3: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn are all set for the biggest cop film ever

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon