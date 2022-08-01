Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla revokes suspension of 4 Congress MPs

Last Monday, the Congress members who had been holding signs and protesting within the House were suspended for the remainder of the session. Following the lifting of the moratorium, Congressman Manish Tewari brought up the topic of price increases in the House.

The suspension of four Congress members—Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T. N. Prathapan, and S. Jothimani—was lifted on Monday. The discussion on price increases in the house quickly followed. Speaker Om Birla lifted the suspension of the four Congress members after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi presented a resolution to that effect. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party's head, said that the opposition didn't want to harm the chair.

Last Monday, the Congress members who had been holding signs and protesting within the House were suspended for the remainder of the session. Following the lifting of the moratorium, Congressman Manish Tewari brought up the topic of price increases in the House.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed business today after being adjourned for several days amid a significant outrage from opposition leaders. Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla warned that he would have to take action against protesting lawmakers if they brought banners into the chamber. We want every member to participate in House processes, he stated.

Also Read | PM Modi: Put 'tiranga' as profile picture on social media between August 2-15

In addition, the government stated on Monday that it is prepared to lift the suspension of Lok Sabha members in exchange for a commitment from the Congress leader in the House that none of his or her colleagues will carry placards and that the leader will offer an apology.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi highlighted their worries over Parliament's inability to conduct business properly after witnessing two successive adjournments in both Houses due to commotion caused by opposition leaders on various matters.

Addressing the media persons today at the Parliament premises, Piyush Goyal said, “The Central Government was ready from the first day to discuss about inflation. However, the Opposition wasn’t allowing the House (Lok Sabha) to function normally. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had COVID-19. Knowing that she has just recovered, we are appealing to them for the House to function normally.”

Also Read | Pay any outstanding power bills: PM Modi urges states for swift action

(WIth PTI Inputs)