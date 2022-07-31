Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi: Put 'tiranga' as profile picture on social media between August 2-15

    "Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today while addressing the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 3:33 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that the "Har Ghar Tiranga" initiative will take place from August 13 to 15. He also invited people to use the word "tiranga" as their profile image on social media between August 2 and August 15.

    "The National Flag's designer, Pingli Venkhaiya, was born on August 2nd. I implore everyone to use "tiranga" as their social media profile photo between August 2 and August 15," he added. 

    He also paid homage to Shaheed Udham Singh Ji, who gave his life in defence of the nation, and then expressed his joy at the growth of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" into a widespread movement. PM Modi said that the "Har Ghar Tiranga" movement will take place from August 13 to August 15 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and asked the people of the nation, "You should join this movement and raise the national flag over your home."

    A campaign called "Har Ghar Tiranga" is being run by Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to get people to carry the Tiranga home and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence. In his remarks on the 91st episode of the monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said that as India marks 75 years of independence, it would experience a magnificent and historic time.

    The Government of India has launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to remember and celebrate 75 years of independence as well as the illustrious past of its people, culture, and accomplishments. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the Indian people who, in addition to playing a key role in the country's progress to this point, also possess the strength and capacity to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enabling India 2.0, fueled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence began on March 12, 2021, and the formal journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav began on that date. It will conclude after a year on August 15, 2023.

