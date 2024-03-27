Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: South Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, and Delhi, the national capital, will go to polls on May 25. Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats. While one seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC), the rest are unreserved. Take a look at South Delhi's constituency profile, which are the main parties and previous election results and more.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    South Delhi is one of seven Lok Sabha seats in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP's leader, represents the South Delhi parliamentary constituency. The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Lok Sabha election on March 16th. The Election Commission of India has declared that voting for the South Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 would take place on May 25 (Phase 6).

    Who are main contenders?

    Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has been fielded from South Delhi. Bidhuri has been pitted against AAP's Tughlakabad MLA Sahiram Pehalwan. Considered a BJP stronghold, this seat has previously been represented in the Lower House of Parliament by renowned politicians like Madan Lal Khurana and Sushma Swaraj.

    Lok Sabha election 2019 results

    Total Voters:  1214545
    Voters Turn Out Percent:  58.75 %
    Voters To Winner Percent:  57 %
    Voters To Nota Percent:  0.43 %

    Winner: Ramesh Bidhuri    
    Party: BJP    
    Votes: 687014    
    Voter percentage: 33 %    

    Runner up: Raghav Chadha    
    Party: AAP    1214545  
    Votes: 319971    
    Voter percentage: 15 %    

    Second runner up: Vijender    
    Party: INC    
    Votes: 164613    
    Voter percentage: 8 %    

    Lok Sabha election 2014 Voter Turnout

    Total Voters:  1102849
    Voters Turn Out Percent:  62.9 %
    Voters To Winner Percent:  45.2 %
    Voters To Nota Percent:  0.4 %

    Winner Name:  Ramesh Bidhuri
    Votes Secured by Winner:  497980

    Runner-Up Candidate:  Col Devinder Sehrawat
    Votes Secured by Runner-Up:  390980

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
