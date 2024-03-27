Lok Sabha Elections 2024: South Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, and Delhi, the national capital, will go to polls on May 25. Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats. While one seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC), the rest are unreserved. Take a look at South Delhi's constituency profile, which are the main parties and previous election results and more.

South Delhi is one of seven Lok Sabha seats in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP's leader, represents the South Delhi parliamentary constituency. The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Lok Sabha election on March 16th. The Election Commission of India has declared that voting for the South Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 would take place on May 25 (Phase 6).

Who are main contenders?

Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has been fielded from South Delhi. Bidhuri has been pitted against AAP's Tughlakabad MLA Sahiram Pehalwan. Considered a BJP stronghold, this seat has previously been represented in the Lower House of Parliament by renowned politicians like Madan Lal Khurana and Sushma Swaraj.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

Lok Sabha election 2019 results

Total Voters: 1214545

Voters Turn Out Percent: 58.75 %

Voters To Winner Percent: 57 %

Voters To Nota Percent: 0.43 %

Winner: Ramesh Bidhuri

Party: BJP

Votes: 687014

Voter percentage: 33 %

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: New Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

Runner up: Raghav Chadha

Party: AAP 1214545

Votes: 319971

Voter percentage: 15 %

Second runner up: Vijender

Party: INC

Votes: 164613

Voter percentage: 8 %

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: East Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

Lok Sabha election 2014 Voter Turnout

Total Voters: 1102849

Voters Turn Out Percent: 62.9 %

Voters To Winner Percent: 45.2 %

Voters To Nota Percent: 0.4 %



Winner Name: Ramesh Bidhuri

Votes Secured by Winner: 497980

Runner-Up Candidate: Col Devinder Sehrawat

Votes Secured by Runner-Up: 390980

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: North West Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more