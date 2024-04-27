Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discrepancy detected in number of votes cast in Kerala's Kottayam

The presiding officer assured the booth agents that the complaint would be forwarded to the district collector for further investigation and action. According to the latest official count, the polling percentage in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election was only 70.35 percent.

Kottayam: A discrepancy happened between the number of voters who cast their votes and the number of votes recorded by the machine in booth number 25 of Kadanad Panchayat in Kottayam. While 715 people cast their votes in the booths, however, the machine recorded 719 votes. LDF and UDF have raised concerns about the difference and complained to the presiding officer.

The presiding officer assured the booth agents that the complaint would be forwarded to the district collector for further investigation and action.

Meanwhile, the election saw a notable decrease in voter turnout, a seven percent drop compared to the 2019 elections. In the 2019 elections, the polling percentage stood at 77.84 percent. According to the latest official count, the polling percentage in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election was only 70.35 percent.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Despite the decrease in polling percentage, all three political fronts in Kerala assert that it will not adversely impact their prospects in the elections.

