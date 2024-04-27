Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-651 April 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-651 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (April 27) at 3 pm.

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-651 April 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-651 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (April 27) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 651:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala records 70.35 percent voter turnout this year rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala records 70.35 percent voter turnout in second phase of polling

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala records 67.27 pc voter turnout in Phase 2 polling anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala records 67.27 pc voter turnout in Phase 2 polling till 6 pm

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in three districts till April 28; Check anr

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in three districts till April 28; Check

    Kerala: More political leaders to join BJP after June 4, says BJP state president K Surendran anr

    Kerala: More political leaders to join BJP after June 4, says BJP state president K Surendran

    LS Polls 2024: Kerala's capital currently in reverse gear; wish to take it forward, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar anr

    LS Polls 2024: Kerala's capital currently in reverse gear; wish to take it forward, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Recent Stories

    Indian fisherman dies in Karachi jail 'after fall', body to be brought to India April 29 AJR

    Indian fisherman dies in Karachi jail 'after fall', body to be brought to India April 29

    MISSING: TMKOC fame Gurucharan Singh disappeared from airport, phone switched off RKK

    MISSING: TMKOC fame Gurucharan Singh disappeared from airport, phone switched off

    Gold rate price on April 27: Check 22 and 24 carat rates in Kerala rkn

    Gold rate price on April 27: Check 22 and 24 carat rates in Kerala

    Petrol diesel price on April 27: How much it costs in your city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on April 27: How much it costs in your city?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala records 70.35 percent voter turnout this year rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala records 70.35 percent voter turnout in second phase of polling

    Recent Videos

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon