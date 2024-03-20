Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: New Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, and Delhi, the national capital, will go to polls on May 25. Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats. While one seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC), the rest are unreserved. Take a look at New Delhi's constituency profile, which are the main parties and previous election results and more.

    New Delhi is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. The oldest parliamentary constituency of the city, New Delhi, has been a BJP bastion in the past two elections. The capital city has seven parliamentary seats. The New Delhi seat has eleven Assembly segments: Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram, and Greater Kailash. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). 

    Who are main contenders?

    Unlike a three-way contest in the past two elections, the national capital will witness a one-on-one fight between the ruling BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance this time.  As per the seat-sharing agreement in the INDIA bloc, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting in four constituencies, while the Congress will field its candidates in the remaining three seats.

    The BJP has dropped the two-time MP and replaced her with the late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj. She will be contesting against AAP leader Somnath Bharti, who currently represents the Malviya Nagar seat in the Delhi Assembly.

    BJP stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani have previously represented the New Delhi seat. Jagmohan from the BJP won the seat three times: in 1996, 1998, and 1999.

    2019 elections result

    With a margin of 2,56,504 votes, BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, making it a recurrent victory. With 5,04,206 ballots cast, she had a 54.77% vote share. With 2,47,702 votes (26.91%), she beat Ajay Makan. There were 9,20,541 valid votes cast overall. Brijesh Goyal, an AAP candidate, received 1,50,342 votes (16.33%), placing him third. 

    In 2019, 6,601 voters (0.72%) opted for NOTA in the New Delhi constituency. 

    2014 elections result

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi won the seat for the first time. She was polled 4,53,350 votes with a vote share of 46.73%. Ashish Khetan, an AAP candidate, finished second with 2,90,642 votes (29.96%). Khetan lost to Lekhi by a total of 1,62,708 votes.

    In 2014, 5,589 voters (0.58%) opted for NOTA in the New Delhi constituency.

    The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, and Delhi, the national capital, will go to polls on May 25.

