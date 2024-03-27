Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, and Delhi, the national capital, will go to polls on May 25. Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats. While one seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC), the rest are unreserved. Take a look at West Delhi's constituency profile, which are the main parties and previous election results and more.
     

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more
    The 2024 Lok Sabha election for the West Delhi Constituency of the NCT of Delhi, one of the state's seven Lok Sabha seats, will be held this year. The Election Commission of India officially notified the particular dates for voting and announcing the results on March 16th. The following are the crucial information about the Lok Sabha Election 2024 for the West Delhi Constituency in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

    The Election Commission of India stated in March that voting for the West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 25 (Phase 6).

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: North West Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    Who are main contenders or political parties in fray?

    Unlike a three-way contest in the past two elections, the national capital will witness a one-on-one fight between the ruling BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance this time. As per the seat-sharing agreement in the INDIA bloc, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting in four constituencies, while the Congress will field its candidates in the remaining three seats.

    AAP has fielded former Member of Parliament Mahabal Mishra will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the West Delhi constituency. Meanwhile, BJP fielded former south Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: East Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    2014 election results

    Winner: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma    
    Party: BJP    
    Total voters: 1442492    
    Voter turnout: 60.82 %     
    Votes: 865648     
    Voter percentage: 36 %    
    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: New Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more
    Runner up: Mahabal Mishra    
    Party: INC    
    Votes: 287162        
    Voter percentage: 12 %    

    Second runner up: Balbir Singh Jakhar    
    Party: AAAP    
    Votes: 251873      
    Voter percentage: 11 %    

    2014 election results

    Winner: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma    
    Party: BJP    
    Votes: 651395    
    Voter percentage: 31.9 %    

    Runner up: Jarnail Singh    
    Party: AAAP    
    Votes: 382809    
    Voter percentage: 18.8 %    

    Second runner up: Mahabal Mishra    
    Party: INC   
    Votes: 193266    
    Voter percentage: 9.5 %    
     

