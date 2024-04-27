Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Maharashtra: Pune man's unconventional farewell to 'toxic workplace' goes viral (WATCH)

    Reflecting on the prevalent toxic work culture, Bhagat said, "I think a lot of you are going to relate to this. Toxic work culture is so prominent these days. Lack of respect and entitlement is quite common."

    Maharashtra Pune man's unconventional farewell to 'toxic workplace' goes viral (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    In a departure from the usual resignation dramas, a Pune man bid farewell to his "toxic workplace" in a memorable style that has captured the attention of netizens. Aniket, a sales associate, organised a unique send-off by summoning musicians to his office, where he danced to the dhol beats while bidding goodbye to his boss. The unconventional exit was recorded and shared online by popular content creator Anish Bhagat.

    Reflecting on the prevalent toxic work culture, Bhagat said, "I think a lot of you are going to relate to this. Toxic work culture is so prominent these days. Lack of respect and entitlement is quite common."

    Uttar Pradesh Child Commission rescues 95 children allegedly trafficked from Bihar; check details

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anish Bhagat (@anishbhagatt)

    According to Bhagat, Aniket decided to leave his job of three years due to a "very toxic" work environment, citing issues such as inadequate compensation and lack of respect from his superiors.

    In a video shared on Instagram, Aniket expressed his frustrations, saying that his raise was insufficient and he felt undervalued despite his dedication. Feeling trapped due to his middle-class background, Aniket made the bold decision to pursue his passion for fitness training.

    To mark Aniket's departure, Bhagat, along with Aniket's friends, organized a surprise party outside his office on his last day. Dhol players were brought in, and as Aniket's boss emerged, Aniket bid farewell with a handshake before breaking into a dance to the beats of the dhol.

    The manager's visible annoyance and attempts to halt the filming only added to the spectacle.

    Recounting the incident, Bhagat revealed that the manager's reaction confirmed Aniket's decision to leave, as he became visibly agitated and began pushing people. Following the office antics, the group visited a temple, and later in the evening, Aniket was treated to a surprise party where he was presented with a cake and motivational posters reading "aatma nirbhar bharat" (self-reliant India).

    Indian fisherman dies in Karachi jail 'after fall', body to be brought to India April 29

    In a heartwarming gesture, Bhagat gifted Aniket gym shoes to support his newfound pursuit as a fitness trainer. Bhagat concluded by expressing hope that Aniket's story would inspire others, inviting those interested in fitness training to reach out to Aniket through his Instagram handle.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discrepancy detected in number of votes cast in Kerala's Kottayam rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discrepancy detected in number of votes cast in Kerala's Kottayam

    Uttar Pradesh Child Commission rescues 95 children allegedly trafficked from Bihar; check details AJR

    Uttar Pradesh Child Commission rescues 95 children allegedly trafficked from Bihar; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-651 April 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-651 April 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Indian fisherman dies in Karachi jail 'after fall', body to be brought to India April 29 AJR

    Indian fisherman dies in Karachi jail 'after fall', body to be brought to India April 29

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala records 70.35 percent voter turnout this year rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala records 70.35 percent voter turnout in second phase of polling

    Recent Stories

    Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika breakup? 7 men 'Luck' actress dated RKK

    Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika breakup? 7 men 'Luck' actress dated

    4500 tonne Chinese 'spy' ship returns to Maldivian waters 'after skirting EEZ', Muizzu Govt mum on reason snt

    4,500-tonne Chinese 'spy' ship returns to Maldivian waters 'after skirting EEZ', Muizzu Govt mum on reason

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discrepancy detected in number of votes cast in Kerala's Kottayam rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discrepancy detected in number of votes cast in Kerala's Kottayam

    3 women infected with HIV after 'vampire facials' in New Mexico: Decoding PRP therapy, its risks & precautions snt

    'Vampire facials' lead to women contracting HIV in New Mexico: Decoding PRP therapy, its risks & precautions

    IPL 2024: Shashank Singh wins hearts with iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose after PBKS' win over KKR (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Shashank Singh wins hearts with iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose after PBKS' win over KKR (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon