Maharashtra: Pune man's unconventional farewell to 'toxic workplace' goes viral (WATCH)

In a departure from the usual resignation dramas, a Pune man bid farewell to his "toxic workplace" in a memorable style that has captured the attention of netizens. Aniket, a sales associate, organised a unique send-off by summoning musicians to his office, where he danced to the dhol beats while bidding goodbye to his boss. The unconventional exit was recorded and shared online by popular content creator Anish Bhagat.

Reflecting on the prevalent toxic work culture, Bhagat said, "I think a lot of you are going to relate to this. Toxic work culture is so prominent these days. Lack of respect and entitlement is quite common."

According to Bhagat, Aniket decided to leave his job of three years due to a "very toxic" work environment, citing issues such as inadequate compensation and lack of respect from his superiors.

In a video shared on Instagram, Aniket expressed his frustrations, saying that his raise was insufficient and he felt undervalued despite his dedication. Feeling trapped due to his middle-class background, Aniket made the bold decision to pursue his passion for fitness training.

To mark Aniket's departure, Bhagat, along with Aniket's friends, organized a surprise party outside his office on his last day. Dhol players were brought in, and as Aniket's boss emerged, Aniket bid farewell with a handshake before breaking into a dance to the beats of the dhol.

The manager's visible annoyance and attempts to halt the filming only added to the spectacle.

Recounting the incident, Bhagat revealed that the manager's reaction confirmed Aniket's decision to leave, as he became visibly agitated and began pushing people. Following the office antics, the group visited a temple, and later in the evening, Aniket was treated to a surprise party where he was presented with a cake and motivational posters reading "aatma nirbhar bharat" (self-reliant India).

In a heartwarming gesture, Bhagat gifted Aniket gym shoes to support his newfound pursuit as a fitness trainer. Bhagat concluded by expressing hope that Aniket's story would inspire others, inviting those interested in fitness training to reach out to Aniket through his Instagram handle.

