    How much time did Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma spend in 6 months of marriage? Number of days will SHOCK you

    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the most popular pair in town; many celebs like their chemistry and refer to them as their favourite duo.

    article_image1

    After dating for a long time, the couple got married on December 11, 2017, and have a daughter and a son together.

    article_image2

    After 6 months of getting married, which is called the 'beautiful days' of couples, they hardly spend any time together.

    article_image3

    In an interview, Anushka said that she and Virat spent only 21 days together in 6 months of their marriage. 

    article_image4

    Anushka stated that when she or Virat see each other, people assume it is a holiday, but it is not as one person is constantly working.

    article_image5

    She said, "During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I did compute. So when I visit him overseas, we only have time for one lunch together. It's a special time for us."

    article_image6

    Anushka Sharma also stated that she feels like she has been with Virat for ages, even though they have only been together for a few years; this is why they are soulmates.

