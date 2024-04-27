Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sri Lanka hands management of $209 million China-built airport to Indian and Russian companies

    Sri Lanka has announced plans to hand over the management of its Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) to Indian and Russian companies, marking a strategic move to mitigate losses incurred by state enterprises.

    Sri Lanka hands management of $209 million China-built airport to Indian and Russian companies snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

    Sri Lanka has announced plans to hand over the management of its Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) to Indian and Russian companies, marking a strategic move to mitigate losses incurred by state enterprises. The decision, revealed in a cabinet statement on Friday, aims to address financial challenges stemming from the airport's underutilization and controversial construction.

    Since its inauguration in 2013, the $209 million MRIA, financed by China EXIM Bank, has faced criticism due to its limited flight operations, environmentally sensitive location, and ongoing financial deficits.

    To revamp its operations, Sri Lanka has appointed Shaurya Aeronautics (Pvt) Ltd. of India and Airports of Regions Management Company of Russia to oversee the airport's management for a period of 30 years, as outlined in the cabinet statement. However, specific details regarding the deal's financial terms were not disclosed.

    Also read: 4,500-tonne Chinese 'spy' ship returns to Maldivian waters 'after skirting EEZ', Muizzu Govt mum on reason

    The decision to transfer management underscores Sri Lanka's efforts to address its economic challenges, including negotiations with China EXIM Bank to restructure the airport loan, part of a larger effort to manage the country's $4.2 billion debt incurred for various infrastructure projects.

    The construction of MRIA took place during the tenure of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who notably fostered closer ties with China, diverging from Sri Lanka's traditional relationship with neighboring India. Situated in Rajapaksa's hometown, the airport has been emblematic of the geopolitical shifts within Sri Lanka's foreign policy.

    The move to transfer management comes amidst Sri Lanka's financial turmoil, marked by a default on foreign debt in May 2022, following a depletion of foreign exchange reserves. The resulting financial crisis has been described as the most severe in over seven decades, prompting Sri Lanka to seek a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    With the IMF bailout in place, Sri Lanka has embarked on a path to stabilize its economy and regain growth momentum by 2024 after two years of economic downturn. As part of this endeavor, the Sri Lankan government is actively working to mitigate losses incurred by numerous state-owned enterprises, including the MRIA management restructuring aimed at optimizing operational efficiency and financial sustainability.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    4500 tonne Chinese 'spy' ship returns to Maldivian waters 'after skirting EEZ', Muizzu Govt mum on reason snt

    4,500-tonne Chinese 'spy' ship returns to Maldivian waters 'after skirting EEZ', Muizzu Govt mum on reason

    3 women infected with HIV after 'vampire facials' in New Mexico: Decoding PRP therapy, its risks & precautions snt

    'Vampire facials' lead to women contracting HIV in New Mexico: Decoding PRP therapy, its risks & precautions

    Indian fisherman dies in Karachi jail 'after fall', body to be brought to India April 29 AJR

    Indian fisherman dies in Karachi jail 'after fall', body to be brought to India April 29

    UFO spotted over New York City? Mysterious 'flying cylinder' gliding high in skies sparks speculation (WATCH) snt

    UFO spotted over New York City? Mysterious 'flying cylinder' gliding high in skies sparks speculation (WATCH)

    Operation Menai Bridge King Charles funeral plans being regularly updated after cancer diagnosis report gcw

    King Charles’ funeral plans 'being regularly updated' after cancer diagnosis: Report

    Recent Stories

    THIS state in India has highest post office in the world rkn

    THIS state in India has highest post office in the world

    Maharashtra Pune man's unconventional farewell to 'toxic workplace' goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Pune man's unconventional farewell to 'toxic workplace' goes viral (WATCH)

    Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika breakup? 7 men 'Luck' actress dated RKK

    Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika breakup? 7 men 'Luck' actress dated

    4500 tonne Chinese 'spy' ship returns to Maldivian waters 'after skirting EEZ', Muizzu Govt mum on reason snt

    4,500-tonne Chinese 'spy' ship returns to Maldivian waters 'after skirting EEZ', Muizzu Govt mum on reason

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discrepancy detected in number of votes cast in Kerala's Kottayam rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discrepancy detected in number of votes cast in Kerala's Kottayam

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon