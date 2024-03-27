Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: North West Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, and Delhi, the national capital, will go to polls on May 25. Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats. While one seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC), the rest are unreserved. Take a look at North West Delhi's constituency profile, which are the main parties and previous election results and more.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: North West Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in NCT of Delhi is one of the 7 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in the state.  The voter turnout in the 2019 Parliament election stood at 58.97 percent. The Election Commission of India declared on March 16 that voting for the North West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 25, 2024 (Phase 6). The counting and declaration of results for the North West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

    Who are the main parties or contenders?

    BJP's Yogendra Chandolia will contest from North West Delhi. Meanwhile, the Congress will be contesting from this seat. In North-East Delhi, reports suggest that Arvind Singh Lovely and Anil Chaudhary are among the contenders. 

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: East Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    2019 elections results

    With 848663 votes, BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans of North West Delhi was victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With 294766 votes, AAAP Gugan Singh was beaten by the BJP. The BSP obtained sixty percent.

    Winner: Hans Raj Hans    
    Party: BJP   
    Voter turnout: 58.97 %     
    Votes: 848663     
    Voter percentage: 36 %    60 %

    Runner up: Gugan Singh    
    Party: AAAP    
    Votes: 294766     
    Voter percentage: 12 %   

    Second runner up: Rajesh Lilothia    
    Party: INC    1402986    
    Votes: 236882     
    Voter percentage: 10 %   

    2014 election results

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hans Raj Hans candidate BJP won from the North West Delhi garnering 848663 votes. BJP defeated 294766’s Gugan Singh who got AAAP votes. The Hans Raj Hans secured 553897 percent.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: New Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: East Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: East Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    Oppn slams Kerala govt over Sidharthan death case, asks why there is delay in handing over documents to CBI anr

    Oppn slams Kerala govt over Sidharthan death case, asks why there is delay in handing over documents to CBI

    Kerala Kalamandalam to open doors for males to learn Mohiniyattam; crucial meeting today rkn

    Kerala Kalamandalam to open doors for males to learn Mohiniyattam; crucial meeting today

    Explained Why are 2 Delhi restaurants waging a war over Butter Chicken-Dal Makhani?

    Explained: Why are 2 Delhi restaurants waging a war over Butter Chicken-Dal Makhani?

    Kerala: Supplyco's Easter, Ramzan, Vishu market fair to start today across state; Check details rkn

    Kerala: Supplyco's Easter, Ramzan, Vishu market fair to start today across state; Check details

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate during match against CSK snt

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate during match against CSK

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: East Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: East Delhi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    Delhi to Kerala-7 Richest states of India in 2023-24 RBA

    Delhi to Kerala-7 Richest states of India in 2023-24

    Oppn slams Kerala govt over Sidharthan death case, asks why there is delay in handing over documents to CBI anr

    Oppn slams Kerala govt over Sidharthan death case, asks why there is delay in handing over documents to CBI

    Kerala Kalamandalam to open doors for males to learn Mohiniyattam; crucial meeting today rkn

    Kerala Kalamandalam to open doors for males to learn Mohiniyattam; crucial meeting today

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon