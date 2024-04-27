Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nainital forest fire: Helicopters, Army pressed into action as dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has responded to the crisis, announcing plans to convene a meeting to address the Nainital forest fire in the state's Haldwani district.

    Nainital forest fire: Helicopters, Army pressed into action as dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    The forest department in Nainital has increased its efforts to combat a raging forest fire that has persisted for over 36 hours, burning several hectares of precious green cover. With the situation growing dire, the district administration has enlisted the support of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, deploying helicopters in the firefighting operations.

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has responded to the crisis, announcing plans to convene a meeting to address the Nainital forest fire in the state's Haldwani district.

    Maharashtra: Pune man's unconventional farewell to 'toxic workplace' goes viral (WATCH)

    Expressing concern over the escalating blaze, Dhami said, "The forest fires are a challenge for us. This is a big fire. We are working for all the essential needs. We have asked for help from the Army."

    Assurances were given regarding the measures taken to contain the fire. "I am going to conduct a meeting in Haldwani today. We have conducted a meeting in Dehradun also regarding this. We will try to control the fire as soon as possible," Dhami said.

    The forest fire, looming perilously close to the High Court Colony in Nainital, has prompted urgent action from authorities. Dhami urged departments to collaborate closely in extinguishing the flames before they escalate further.

    Originating in the forested region near Nainital, the fire has crept perilously close to the colony, raising alarms among residents. Anil Joshi, a High Court Colony resident, expressed concern over the encroaching flames, stressing that while no damage had been inflicted on the colony, the proximity of the fire to buildings was deeply unsettling.

    Of significant concern is the proximity of the fire to an Indian Army installation in the Pines area, heightening the urgency of containment efforts.

    In response to the escalating crisis, the Nainital administration has prohibited boating activities in Naini Lake as a precautionary measure.

    With the stakes high, the forest department has deployed 40 personnel in the firefighting operations to combat the relentless blaze.

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    In a worrying trend, 26 forest fire incidents were reported in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand within a 24-hour period, with an additional five incidents recorded in Garhwal. The cumulative toll stands at 33.34 hectares of forest area affected during this period alone.

    Since November 1 last year, Uttarakhand has witnessed 575 reported incidents of forest fires, devastating 689.89 hectares of forest area and incurring substantial financial losses exceeding Rs 14 lakh.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Pune man's unconventional farewell to 'toxic workplace' goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Pune man's unconventional farewell to 'toxic workplace' goes viral (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discrepancy detected in number of votes cast in Kerala's Kottayam rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discrepancy detected in number of votes cast in Kerala's Kottayam

    Uttar Pradesh Child Commission rescues 95 children allegedly trafficked from Bihar; check details AJR

    Uttar Pradesh Child Commission rescues 95 children allegedly trafficked from Bihar; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-651 April 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-651 April 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Indian fisherman dies in Karachi jail 'after fall', body to be brought to India April 29 AJR

    Indian fisherman dies in Karachi jail 'after fall', body to be brought to India April 29

    Recent Stories

    How much time did Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma spend in 6 months of their marriage? Number of days will SHOCK you RKK

    How much time did Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma spend in 6 months of marriage? Number of days will SHOCK you

    Sri Lanka hands management of $209 million China-built airport to Indian and Russian companies snt

    Sri Lanka hands management of $209 million China-built airport to Indian and Russian companies

    THIS state in India has highest post office in the world rkn

    THIS state in India has highest post office in the world

    Maharashtra Pune man's unconventional farewell to 'toxic workplace' goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Pune man's unconventional farewell to 'toxic workplace' goes viral (WATCH)

    Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika breakup? 7 men 'Luck' actress dated RKK

    Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika breakup? 7 men 'Luck' actress dated

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon