Nainital forest fire: Helicopters, Army pressed into action as dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has responded to the crisis, announcing plans to convene a meeting to address the Nainital forest fire in the state's Haldwani district.

The forest department in Nainital has increased its efforts to combat a raging forest fire that has persisted for over 36 hours, burning several hectares of precious green cover. With the situation growing dire, the district administration has enlisted the support of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, deploying helicopters in the firefighting operations.

Expressing concern over the escalating blaze, Dhami said, "The forest fires are a challenge for us. This is a big fire. We are working for all the essential needs. We have asked for help from the Army."

Assurances were given regarding the measures taken to contain the fire. "I am going to conduct a meeting in Haldwani today. We have conducted a meeting in Dehradun also regarding this. We will try to control the fire as soon as possible," Dhami said.

The forest fire, looming perilously close to the High Court Colony in Nainital, has prompted urgent action from authorities. Dhami urged departments to collaborate closely in extinguishing the flames before they escalate further.

Originating in the forested region near Nainital, the fire has crept perilously close to the colony, raising alarms among residents. Anil Joshi, a High Court Colony resident, expressed concern over the encroaching flames, stressing that while no damage had been inflicted on the colony, the proximity of the fire to buildings was deeply unsettling.

Of significant concern is the proximity of the fire to an Indian Army installation in the Pines area, heightening the urgency of containment efforts.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Nainital administration has prohibited boating activities in Naini Lake as a precautionary measure.

With the stakes high, the forest department has deployed 40 personnel in the firefighting operations to combat the relentless blaze.

In a worrying trend, 26 forest fire incidents were reported in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand within a 24-hour period, with an additional five incidents recorded in Garhwal. The cumulative toll stands at 33.34 hectares of forest area affected during this period alone.

Since November 1 last year, Uttarakhand has witnessed 575 reported incidents of forest fires, devastating 689.89 hectares of forest area and incurring substantial financial losses exceeding Rs 14 lakh.

