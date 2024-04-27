Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttar Pradesh Child Commission rescues 95 children allegedly trafficked from Bihar; check details

    Sarvesh Awasthi, Chairperson of the Ayodhya Child Welfare Committee (CWC), said that upon receiving a tip-off from UP Child Commission member Suchitra Chaturvedi, CWC members swiftly intervened to rescue the children.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    In a recent operation highlighting the pervasive issue of child trafficking, the Uttar Pradesh Child Commission on Friday (April 26) rescued as many as 95 children who were reportedly being unlawfully transported from Bihar to UP. This rescue effort highlights the urgent need for measures to combat child exploitation and trafficking.

    Sarvesh Awasthi, Chairperson of the Ayodhya Child Welfare Committee (CWC), said that upon receiving a tip-off from UP Child Commission member Suchitra Chaturvedi, CWC members swiftly intervened to rescue the children.

    Indian fisherman dies in Karachi jail 'after fall', body to be brought to India April 29

    "At around 9 am, UP Child Commission member Suchitra Chaturvedi alerted us that minor children were being transported illegally from Bihar to Saharanpur, passing through Gorakhpur and Ayodhya. We immediately sprang into action and rescued the children, providing them with food and medical assistance," Awasthi said.

    The rescued children, aged between 4 and 12, were found to be without consent letters from their parents, raising concerns about the circumstances of their transportation.

    "Most of the children, aged between 4 and 12, expressed confusion about their destination and had no knowledge of where they were being taken. With no consent letters from parents, we are in the process of contacting the families. Once their parents arrive, we will facilitate the handover of the children. In total, 95 children were rescued," Awasthi said.

    This operation follows a similar rescue effort conducted last week by the Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission in Gorakhpur, where a group of children from Bihar allegedly destined for madrasas across various states was intercepted.

    Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), emphasized the importance of education for every child and denounced the exploitation of innocent children for religious donations.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 2 sees 60.96% voter turnout till 7 pm; check state-wise details

    "Innocent children who were being sent to madrasas in other states from Bihar have been rescued in Gorakhpur with the help of Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission on the instructions of @NCPCR," Kanoongo said on X.

    "Taking poor children to other states and keeping them in madrasas to earn donations on the basis of religion is a violation of the Constitution," he added, stressing the constitutional right to education for every child.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
