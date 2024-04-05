Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shashi Tharoor’s wealth grew over two times in five years

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress candidate for Thiruvananthapuram constituency declared his assets in his nomination affidavit for the upcoming elections. His assets have increased from over Rs 23 crore in 2014 to over Rs 35 crore in 2019.

Thiruvananthapuram: In his nomination papers, Shashi Tharoor, who is hoping to win the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat for a record four times, disclosed assets worth more than Rs 55 crore. The sitting Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram also declared a total income of over Rs 4.32 crore in the financial year 2022-2023.

In 2014, Shashi Tharoor had declared assets of over Rs 23 crore and in 2019, over Rs 35 crore.

In the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers, Tharoor disclosed his assets and liabilities, revealing immovable assets exceeding Rs 49 crore. This includes deposits in 19 bank accounts of varying amounts, along with investments in bonds, debentures, mutual funds, and other financial instruments.

His movable assets also include 534 grams of gold worth Rs 32 lakh and Rs 36,000 as cash in hand, according to his affidavit.

Tharoor's immovable assets, valued at over Rs 6.75 crore, include several properties. This comprises an inherited one-fourth share in a 2.51-acre agricultural land in Palakkad, currently valued at Rs 1.56 lakh, and a self-acquired 10.47-acre land in Thiruvananthapuram, presently worth over Rs 6.20 crore. Additionally, his residence in the state capital is valued at around Rs 52 lakh. The Congress MP owns two cars, a Maruti Ciaz and a Maruti XL6, the affidavit said.

Tharoor, holding a Ph.D. in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (Tufts University, USA), as well as an honorary Doctor of Letters in International Affairs from the University of Puget Sound, USA, is named as an accused in nine cases across the country.

Most of the FIRs against Tharoor allege the promotion of enmity between different groups. One case in Kerala pertains to charges of unlawful assembly and rioting. Additionally, he is facing four court cases, including two for defamation—one each in Kerala and Delhi. Furthermore, there is a case in Kolkata alleging the promotion of enmity between different groups, as stated in the affidavit.