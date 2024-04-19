Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev casts vote in Coimbatore, makes public appearance post-surgery

    Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev cast his vote in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Tamil Nadu. A few weeks back, he was discharged from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi after he underwent an emergency brain surgery.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev casts vote in Coimbatore, makes public appearance post-surgery
    Spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation Sadhuguru Jaggi Vasudev exercised his voting right during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Sadhguru's involvement emphasised the significance of civic responsibility and active participation in the election process for citizens. 

    A few weeks back, Sadhguru Vasudev underwent an emergency brain surgery following ‘life-threatening’ bleeding inside his brain. Later, he was discharged from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. On March 17, the 66-year-old spiritual leader's developed a decline in his level of consciousness accompanied by tiredness and weakness in his left leg. He was sent to the hospital after experiencing 'life-threatening' bleeding in his head. 

    Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lakshadweep records lowest voter turnout at 5.59% by 9 am

    Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, had called with Sadhguru, wishing him good health and rapid recovery.

    About Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections 2024:
    All 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu went to the polls on April 19 as part of the long seven-phase election process, with results due on June 4. The political scene was heated, with the DMK-led alliance hoping to reproduce its victory from 2019, while the BJP concentrated its efforts after establishing alliances and running aggressive campaigns. 

    Also Read: Coimbatore native lures foreign native for India tour, rapes her in Kerala; arrested

    The elections were crucial for the AIADMK, which had cut relations with the BJP-led NDA in September of the previous year.In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance won a resounding win, taking 38 of 39 seats. 

    The BJP, which has hitherto held only a few seats in the state, is hoping to make major gains this time around. In 2019, it failed to obtain any seats, while its allies AIADMK won only one seat, Theni, by a tiny margin of 6.2%.The BJP is vying for 23 seats, while its smaller partners will battle for the remaining 16. Under their seat-sharing arrangement, the DMK-Congress coalition has decided to field candidates for 22 and 9 seats."

