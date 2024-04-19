Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 1 voting commences in 102 parliamentary constituencies

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ensuring the logistical aspect of the election process, authorities have deployed 41 helicopters, 84 special trains, and nearly 1 lakh vehicles to help in transportation of polling and security personnel across various constituencies.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Voting is underway in Phase-I of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 for 102 Parliamentary constituencies across the country. A staggering total of 16.63 crore voters are expected to exercise their vote, facilitated by 1.87 lakh polling stations set up to ensure a smooth electoral process.

    Polling began at 7 am in the morning and is scheduled to continue throughout the day, allowing citizens to cast their votes and shape the future governance of the nation. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has organized the election process, ensuring every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in this democratic exercise.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to check your polling booth? Check list of documents required for voting

    The election campaigning for Phase-I concluded on Wednesday, with the ECI setting different timings for the closure of campaigns in various regions. While campaigning ended at 3 pm in the North East, it extended until 6 pm in other areas, as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

    The Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases, with Phase-I initiating the electoral process on today (April 19). Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

    This election consists of a diverse demographic, comprising 8.4 crore male voters, 8.23 crore female voters, and 11,371 third-gender electors. Notably, 35.67 lakh first-time voters are all set to cast their votes, alongside 3.51 crore young voters aged between 20 to 29 years.

    Ensuring the logistical aspect of the election process, authorities have deployed 41 helicopters, 84 special trains, and nearly 1 lakh vehicles to help in transportation of polling and security personnel across various constituencies.

    Explained: Why polling lasts six weeks in Lok Sabha elections

    Phase-I of the Lok Sabha elections are held in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry participating in the electoral process.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
    Who is Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, next chief of the Indian Navy?

    HISTORIC First batch of Indian BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to reach Philippines on April 19

    Conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail, insulin denied, not allowed to consult doctors: AAP's BIG claim gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 9 major battles to watch out for in Phase 1 gcw

    Prashant Kishor tears into RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for focusing on Gaza war instead of Bihar's needs (WATCH) gcw

    Mukesh Ambani turns 67: Custom cars to art collections, 10 unique things own by the businessman RKK

    Kamada Ekadashi April 19 2024 : Know significance, spiritual benefits, rituals and more anr

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians secure thrilling 9-run victory over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur osf

    Who is Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, next chief of the Indian Navy?

    cricket Rain & NO ROOF! Pakistan trolled after fans use plastic sheets for shelter during NZ clash (WATCH) osf

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

