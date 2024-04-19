Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Coimbatore native lures foreign native for India tour, rapes her in Kerala; arrested

    The Kumily police arrested Coimbatore native Premkumar for raping a foreign woman at various places in Kerala. The Czech Republic woman befriended the accused through social media.

    Coimbatore native lures foreign native for India tour, rapes her in Kerala; arrested
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 9:03 AM IST

    Idukki: A native of Coimbatore, identified as Premkumar was arrested the previous day from Kumily for raping a foreign woman who was on a trip to India. According to reports, the woman was acquainted with the accused through social media and she was invited to India. The accused then sexually assaulted the woman at various places.

    What did the police say?

    Premkumar was acquainted with the Czech Republic woman in December. At the time, Premkumar, who works in the IT sector in Australia, connected with her through a travel group on Facebook. After obtaining her WhatsApp number, he initiated communication by messaging her. He bolstered their friendship by claiming to have visited 50 countries.

    Then she was invited to visit different places in India together. Following this, Premkumar took the young woman who arrived in Kochi on April 12 in his car to a hotel in Cherai. She was raped here and later at a hotel in Alappuzha. After this, he reached Kumily on April 15 with the woman. The foreign woman complained that the sexual assault continued while she was staying at the homestay in Kumily. After this, on the night of April 16, the accused fled to Coimbatore with Rs 30000 and 200 pounds, which she had paid for expenses. Kumily police arrested the accused after reaching Coimbatore following the woman's complaint.

    Following a medical examination conducted by the police, the foreign woman was presented before the magistrate, and her statement was documented. Additionally, forensic experts and fingerprint analysts arrived at the homestay in Kumily, where the accused had resided with the woman, to gather evidence. The investigation team stated that they would take Premkumar to the hotels in Cherai and Alappuzha where they were staying and take evidence.

