    Lok Sabha elections 2024: INDIA bloc unites in strategy session before counting day (WATCH)

    While the official agenda is to devise a strategy for ensuring smooth vote counting at state and district levels, sources suggest the primary focus is on maintaining unity within the bloc.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

    As the Lok Sabha elections draw to a close, the INDIA bloc is holding a crucial strategy meeting at the Delhi residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Senior leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party, CPM's Sitaram Yechury, and National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah have already arrived at the venue.

    Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is notably absent from the meeting due to the final phase of the elections and ongoing relief operations for Cyclone Remal in Bengal.

    Tamil Nadu: PM Modi ends 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial; check details

    While the official agenda is to devise a strategy for ensuring smooth vote counting at state and district levels, sources suggest the primary focus is on maintaining unity within the bloc. This cohesion is seen as crucial, especially if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secures a narrow victory. Congress leaders expect that the NDA might win 260-270 seats, just shy of the majority mark.

    Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav has also predicted that the NDA will not exceed 270 seats, potentially leaving it two seats short of a majority. Despite this, the alliance is determined to remain united.

    In a pre-meeting post on X (formerly Twitter), Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confidence in the bloc's efforts: "The fight is still not over, and the leaders and workers of all the parties are extremely alert. We have fought the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with all our might and are confident of a positive outcome, as the people of India have supported us."

    Senior BJP leader sends ambulance for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid health claims

    The exit polls, set to be released this evening, have sparked a debate. The Congress has opted not to engage in discussions about the exit polls, viewing them as unnecessary given the imminent vote count. This stance has drawn criticism from the BJP, which interprets it as an implicit acknowledgment of defeat.

    Meanwhile, PM Modi has concluded his 45-hour meditation retreat at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari and is returning to Delhi.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 5:40 PM IST
