    Senior BJP leader sends ambulance for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid health claims

    The Delhi CM was granted a 21-day interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. He is due to surrender on June 2, following the conclusion of the seven-phase elections. The Chief Minister was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy scam.

    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Saturday (June 1) sent an ambulance to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence for medical tests after Kejriwal claimed he might be suffering from serious ailments. Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sought a seven-day extension of his interim bail from the Supreme Court, citing the need for medical tests, including a PET-CT scan.

    Kejriwal's plea highlighted a significant weight loss of 7 kg and elevated ketone levels, which could indicate a severe health issue.

    However, police intercepted the ambulance and Goel en route to Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines. Goel accused Kejriwal of using health concerns as a "drama" to garner sympathy from the public. "This ambulance was to take Kejriwal to any hospital where all his tests can be done within two hours," he said.

    The Delhi CM was granted a 21-day interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. He is due to surrender on June 2, following the conclusion of the seven-phase elections. The Chief Minister was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy scam.

    At a press conference, AAP leader and minister Atishi reiterated Kejriwal's health concerns, suggesting that high ketone levels could signal kidney issues or even cancer. A Delhi court is set to hear Kejriwal's application for an interim bail extension later in the day.

    The Supreme Court registry recently refused an urgent listing of Kejriwal's plea for an extension, stating that since he was granted liberty to seek regular bail from the trial court, the plea was not maintainable.

    Kejriwal had sought the extension to undergo a series of medical tests due to "sudden and unexplained weight loss coupled with high ketone levels," which could be indicative of serious health conditions.

