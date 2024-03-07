Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-BJD camaraderie set to resume in Odisha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are indicating a potential alliance in Odisha ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, aiming to bolster BJP's electoral prospects and extend BJD's governance in the state. Significant discussions have taken place, hinting at a revival of the alliance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) could be heading towards a strategic alliance in Odisha for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. This move is expected to boost BJP's aspirations for a historic victory in the parliamentary contest while providing Naveen Patnaik's BJD with an opportunity to extend its administration in Odisha.

A key indication of this prospective alliance emerged on Wednesday as the BJP's core committee in Odisha limited its candidate selection discussions to only 14 out of the state's 21 parliamentary seats. This manoeuvre contrasts sharply with the 2019 elections, where BJP contested all 21 seats but secured victory in only eight, while BJD clinched 12 and Congress managed to secure just one.

Under the proposed arrangement, the BJP is expected to contest on 47 assembly seats, leaving the remaining 100 seats for BJD. The resurgence of this alliance, once a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) until 2009, is attributed largely to the enduring camaraderie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

High-profile figures including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief J P Nadda participated in the deliberations of the BJP's core committee in Odisha, indicating the gravity of the discussions. Jual Oram, a prominent BJP leader in Odisha, confirmed that the possibility of reviving the BJP-BJD alliance was actively under consideration.

Senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra asserted that the party would prioritize decisions that benefit the state's progress, particularly as Odisha eyes significant milestones in its development journey by its centenary in 2036. Speculation about the sealing of the electoral pact surged following Mishra's remarks, hinting at a potential announcement on Friday.

Despite the BJD's abrupt exit from the NDA in 2009, the personal rapport between Modi and Patnaik remained intact, with Patnaik consistently supporting BJP in the Rajya Sabha. Their amicable relationship, often showcased through public exchanges of compliments, has been cited as the primary impetus for the alliance's revival.

The prospective alliance holds strategic significance for BJP's electoral ambitions, aiming for a tally of 370 seats, supplemented by 30 from NDA allies, to surpass the 400-mark. This development assumes greater significance amid the struggles faced by the opposition's INDIA grouping, comprising Congress and AAP, among others.

The potential collaboration between BJP and BJD, dominant political forces in Odisha, could potentially translate into a sweeping victory in both Lok Sabha and assembly polls. Discussions regarding remaining Lok Sabha seats, particularly in states requiring intricate seat-sharing arrangements like Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka, and Haryana, are underway and are expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Also Read: International Women's Day 2024: Inspiring story of women of the BRO