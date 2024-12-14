Lifestyle
Kareena Kapoor was recently seen wearing an angrakha-style ivory suit. She looked no less than a royal queen.
This type of floral print sharara suit can be worn on many occasions. This floral print ivory sharara suit also incorporates a golden color, giving you an ethnic vibe.
You can get this type of zari work ivory suit set both online and offline. Golden zari goes well with ivory. Wear a net or red dupatta with it.
Anarkali suits are very much in trend these days, and you can wear an Anarkali suit in ivory color. If you choose an Afghani Anarkali to follow the trend, you will look amazing.
You can take inspiration from Pakistani style for an ivory colored suit look. This loose pattern will give you an amazing stunning look.
If you are thinking of wearing a suit without jewelry, you can consider a Sitara work ivory pantsuit. You can keep the contrast color shade highlighted.
You can also consider this type of Gota Patti work ivory gharara in floral embroidery and mirror work. You can buy such suits online and offline in the range of up to 1500.
Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs
PHOTOS: Ambani Bahu's Shloka Mehta's expensive jewelry collection
PHOTOS: Divyanka Tripathi inspired lehenga design for wedding parties
Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy's Trendy Earring Collection