'Worried about safety of people...' Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah over Delhi's law and order situation

Arvind Kejriwal has written to Amit Shah regarding Delhi's escalating crime rates, requesting a meeting to discuss the issue. Kejriwal highlighted Delhi's high crime statistics, particularly against women and murders, expressing concern for public safety amidst rising extortion and threats.

In a letter to Amit Shah on Saturday, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concern over the worsening law and order situation in the nation's capital and requested a meeting with the Home Minister to discuss the issue. Concerning "worrisome" law and order in the nation's capital, Kejriwal had blasted the BJP-led Centre, claiming that things would have been different if his party administration had had authority over Delhi Police. Speaking at a 'padyatra' in Karol Bagh ahead of the next Assembly elections, Kejriwal said he started a public campaign to pressure the Centre to guarantee their safety in the city.

Citing the rise of crime in the national capital, Kejriwal said, "Among the 19 metro cities of India, Delhi is number one in crimes against women. Delhi number one in murder cases. Extortion gangs became active in Delhi and airport and schools are receiving threats."

Also Read | Renukaswamy murder case: Why was actor Darshan and gang granted bail? Key details revealed

He said, "I am worried about the safety of people all over Delhi which is now being recognised as the crime capital in India and abroad."

"Can you imagine what a child goes through, what his parents go through when the school is evacuated due to a bomb threat and the children are sent home? Today, every parent and every child of Delhi is living under the fear of bombs," Kejriwal claimed.

In the past, the BJP has refuted the accusations by claiming that the AAP is protecting criminal groups for political purposes. Kejriwal countered that such assertions were an effort to divert attention away from the urgent problem of public safety. The opposition and government parties have stepped up their accusations against one another in anticipation of the Delhi assembly elections, which are scheduled for early next year.

Also Read | Delhi Elections 2025: AAP names Tarun Yadav as candidate for Najafgarh seat, replaces Kailash Gehlot

Latest Videos