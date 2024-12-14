South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached by Parliament over short-lived martial law

South Korea’s National Assembly has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial declaration of martial law on December 3, a move that lasted only six hours but led to significant political unrest and allegations of rebellion. The motion was passed in the National Assembly in a 204-85 vote.

Yoon’s presidential powers and duties will be suspended after the copies of a document on the impeachment are delivered to him and to the Constitutional Court, AP report stated.

The court has up to 180 days to determine whether to dismiss Yoon as president or restore his powers. If he’s thrown out of office, a national election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days.

