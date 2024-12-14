South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached by Parliament over short-lived martial law

Details awaited

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached by Parliament over short-lived martial law gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 1:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

South Korea’s National Assembly has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial declaration of martial law on December 3, a move that lasted only six hours but led to significant political unrest and allegations of rebellion. The motion was passed in the National Assembly in a 204-85 vote.

Yoon’s presidential powers and duties will be suspended after the copies of a document on the impeachment are delivered to him and to the Constitutional Court, AP report stated.

The court has up to 180 days to determine whether to dismiss Yoon as president or restore his powers. If he’s thrown out of office, a national election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

South Korea's Parliament votes to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law order, cheers erupt (WATCH) snt

Cheers erupt as South Korean President impeached: What's next for Yoon Suk Yeol explained (WATCH)

Donald Trump vows to abolish daylight saving time in US, calls it 'inconvenient, very costly' gcw

Donald Trump vows to abolish daylight saving time in US, calls it 'inconvenient, very costly'

OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's final X post on AI and copyright goes viral after sudden death; read here snt

OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's final X post on AI and copyright goes viral after sudden death; read here

OpenAI whistleblower Indian-American Suchir Balaji found dead in San Francisco gcw

OpenAI whistleblower Indian-American Suchir Balaji found dead in San Francisco

Pakistan's FIA files false FIR against Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh over 'security threat, inciting violence' shk

Pakistan’s FIA files false FIR against Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh over 'security threat, inciting violence'

Recent Stories

Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: When and Where to enjoy Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary's movie online RBA

Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: When, Where to enjoy Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary's movie online

PHOTOS Kareena Kapoor's ivory salwar kameez goes viral RBA

(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor's ivory salwar kameez goes viral

Mohammad Shami's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan's Instagram Post goes viral RBA

Mohammad Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's Instagram Post goes viral

Mohammad Shami's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan's Instagram Post goes viral RBA

Mohammad Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's Instagram Post goes viral

Worried about safety of people...' Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah over Delhi's law and order situation gcw

'Worried about safety of people...' Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah over Delhi's law and order situation

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon