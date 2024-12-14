Mohammad Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's Instagram Post goes viral

Entertainment
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has recovered from injury and is performing well in domestic cricket, signaling a potential return to the national team.
Mohammed Shami has faced struggles not only on the cricket field but also in his personal life, including separation from his wife, Hasin Jahan.
The veteran pacer's ex-wife, Hasin Jahan, frequently makes headlines on social media, sharing updates about her life.
Hasin Jahan has made various allegations against Mohammed Shami, viewing her ex-husband with animosity.
Shami's ex-wife has once again shared a post on her Instagram account, revealing something personal.
Hasin Jahan shared a stunning picture on Instagram with a voiceover, expressing self-love.
Hasin stated that only she can understand her feelings. The post has received an outpouring of love from fans.
