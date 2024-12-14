Entertainment

Mohammad Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's Instagram Post goes viral

Shami poised for Indian team return

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has recovered from injury and is performing well in domestic cricket, signaling a potential return to the national team.

Shami's challenging personal life

Mohammed Shami has faced struggles not only on the cricket field but also in his personal life, including separation from his wife, Hasin Jahan.

His ex-wife remains in the spotlight

The veteran pacer's ex-wife, Hasin Jahan, frequently makes headlines on social media, sharing updates about her life.

Allegations against Shami

Hasin Jahan has made various allegations against Mohammed Shami, viewing her ex-husband with animosity.

Special post on social media

Shami's ex-wife has once again shared a post on her Instagram account, revealing something personal.

Picture shared with a voiceover

Hasin Jahan shared a stunning picture on Instagram with a voiceover, expressing self-love.

Fans shower love

Hasin stated that only she can understand her feelings. The post has received an outpouring of love from fans.

