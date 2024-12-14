African Swine Fever hits Kerala's Kottayam, pig meat sales banned in affected areas

African Swine Fever has been confirmed in Kottayam's Koottickal and Vazhoor panchayats, prompting a ban on pig meat sale and consumption.

African Swine Fever hits Kerala's Kottayam, pig meat sales banned in affected areas dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

Kottayam: In Kottayam district, African Swine Fever (ASF) has been confirmed in pig farms in Koottickal and Vazhoor grama panchayats. The confirmation on Friday prompted the district administration to declare regions within a 1 km radius of these farms as "affected areas" and regions within a 10 km radius as "areas under surveillance", which includes several panchayats in the district.

Also Read: Kerala to push for waiver as Centre demands Rs 132.62 crore for IAF's airlift rescue operations

Following the development, the health department has banned the sale, distribution, and consumption of pig meat from the affected regions. Additionally, pigs in the affected farms and those within a 1 km radius will be culled as per central government guidelines.

The health department has reassured that ASF does not affect humans.

Also Read: Kerala Education Minister Sivankutty confirms Christmas exam question paper leak, promises strict action

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Education Minister Sivankutty confirms Christmas exam question paper leak, promises strict action dmn

Kerala Education Minister Sivankutty confirms Christmas exam question paper leak, promises strict action

Kerala to push for waiver as Centre demands Rs 132.62 crore for IAF's airlift rescue operations dmn

Kerala to push for waiver as Centre demands Rs 132.62 crore for IAF's airlift rescue operations

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 684 December 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Karunya KR 684 December 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala: 12 students injured as school bus loses control and crashes into tree in Thiruvananthapuram dmn

Kerala: 12 students injured as school bus loses control and crashes into tree in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Playtime goes wrong after car accidentally turned on by children crashes into compound wall [WATCH] anr

Kerala: Playtime goes wrong after car accidentally turned on by children crashes into compound wall [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: When and Where to enjoy Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary's movie online RBA

Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: When, Where to enjoy Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary's movie online

PHOTOS Kareena Kapoor's ivory salwar kameez goes viral RBA

(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor's ivory salwar kameez goes viral

Mohammad Shami's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan's Instagram Post goes viral RBA

Mohammad Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's Instagram Post goes viral

Mohammad Shami's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan's Instagram Post goes viral RBA

Mohammad Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's Instagram Post goes viral

Worried about safety of people...' Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah over Delhi's law and order situation gcw

'Worried about safety of people...' Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah over Delhi's law and order situation

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon