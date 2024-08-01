Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘Leave Lebanon': India issues advisory to its nationals over ‘potential threats’ after Israel attacks

    The Indian Embassy in Lebanon issued a new advisory urging Indian nationals to leave the country due to escalating tensions and fears of a potential full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 4:45 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    The Indian Embassy in Lebanon on Thursday (Aug 1) issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals and strongly advised them to leave the nation amid growing fears of a full-scale war between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group.

    The statement read, "In view of recent developments and potential threats in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice."

    "All Indian nationals are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id cons.beireut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128."

    The latest alert was issued shortly after a travel advisory advised Indian nationals to "avoid all non-essential travel to the region." At that time, the advisory did not recommend leaving the country. This was the third travel advisory issued by the Embassy within 48 hours.

    The alleged targeted killings of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah's top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, both attributed to Israel, have heightened concerns of a potentially catastrophic escalation in the Gaza conflict and a broader regional conflict involving Israel, Iran, and its allies. This development suggests that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is intent on expanding the conflict's scope, targeting Hamas leadership beyond Gaza and striking Iranian proxies in other locations, according to regional officials and analysts.

