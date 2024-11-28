India News

Priyanka Gandhi's Net Worth and Properties

Priyanka Gandhi, Wayanad MP, Takes Oath

Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election by over four lakh votes. She took the oath in Hindi with a copy of the Constitution.

Three Gandhi-Nehru Family Members in Parliament

For the first time, three members (Rahul, Sonia, and Priyanka) from the Gandhi-Nehru family are in Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi's Total Assets

Priyanka Gandhi has movable assets worth ₹4.24 crore and immovable assets worth ₹7.74 crore. She inherited ₹2.10 crore and has liabilities of ₹15.75 lakh.

Priyanka Gandhi's Investment Portfolio

Priyanka has ₹2.24 crore in mutual funds, ₹3.6 lakh in bank accounts, ₹17.38 lakh in PPF, and ₹52,000 in cash.

Priyanka Gandhi's Annual Income

Priyanka's annual income in FY 2023-24 was ₹46.39 lakh, compared to ₹47.21 lakh in FY 2022-23.

Priyanka Gandhi's Car and Precious Metals

Priyanka owns a Honda CRV worth ₹8 lakh, gifted by her husband, Robert Vadra. She also possesses gold worth ₹1.15 crore and silver worth ₹29 lakh.

Priyanka Gandhi's Delhi and Shimla Property

Priyanka co-owns agricultural land in Mehrauli, Delhi, worth ₹2.1 crore with Rahul Gandhi. She also owns a house in Shimla worth ₹5.63 crore.

Robert Vadra's Net Worth

Her husband, Robert Vadra, has assets worth ₹65.5 crore, including movable assets of ₹37.9 crore and immovable assets of ₹27.64 crore.

Priyanka Gandhi: Politics and Assets

Priyanka Gandhi's assets and political image establish her as a prominent figure.

