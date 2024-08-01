Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ELIMINATED! Israel confirms mastermind of Oct 7 massacre Mohammed Deif killed in last month's Gaza strike

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, the long-standing commander of Hamas’s military wing, following an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip last month.

    Also read: Did WhatsApp co-founder assist Israel in killing Hamas' Haniyeh? Buzz grows over Yan Borysovych Koum's role

    The operation, carried out on July 13, targeted a compound linked to Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade. Deif's death was confirmed after the IDF obtained crucial intelligence within the last few hours.

    Deif, aged 58, had been a key figure within Hamas for over two decades and was regarded as one of Israel's most wanted figures. The IDF had targeted the compound in the Khan Younis area, where they believed Deif and Salameh were present. While Salameh's death was confirmed shortly after the strike, the military only recently verified Deif's demise.

    Israeli fighter jets had been patrolling the area for half a day prior to the strike, awaiting confirmation of Deif's presence. Once intelligence confirmed his arrival, the jets launched a precision strike on the compound within minutes.

    The IDF had earlier released footage of the operation, showcasing the execution of the airstrike.

    Deif was notably involved in orchestrating the October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 individuals and the capture of around 251 hostages taken into Gaza. His elimination marks a critical moment in Israel's ongoing efforts to combat terrorism.

    Also read: Khaled Mashaal, Yahya Sinwar and more: Who will replace Haniyeh amid Gaza war? Look at possible contenders

    The official confirmation of Deif's elimination comes following the recent assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's capital Tehran. The Palestinian terrorist group has accused Israel of orchestrating the attack, which Hamas has termed a "grave escalation." Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.

    On Wednesday, Israeli forces also confirmed the killing of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an airstrike in Beirut. Shukr, who was implicated in the Majdal Shams massacre and accused of directing attacks on Israel, was a significant target for Israeli military operations. The strike on Shukr was part of a broader Israeli campaign against Hezbollah and its affiliates.

