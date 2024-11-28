Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora-7 Actresses who swear by Yoga for fitness

Here’s a look at seven Indian actresses who embrace yoga for fitness and well-being.

Amid the pandemic, yoga's importance grew for stress and health management. Here are 7 Indian actresses who incorporate yoga into their fitness routines.

Deepika Padukone inspired fitness enthusiasts with her yoga poses during lockdown, sharing her love for her yoga mat.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a fitness icon, demonstrates aerial yoga, emphasizing the balance of holding on and letting go.

In addition to being a fervent supporter of yoga, Malaika Arora is the proprietor of a yoga studio in Mumbai.

Anushka Shetty, a former yoga teacher, advocates for integrating yoga into children's lifestyles for balanced well-being.

Kareena Kapoor, known for her healthy lifestyle, practices various yoga forms, including aerial yoga and Surya Namaskar.

Malayalam actress Lissy, an avid yoga practitioner, encourages fans to prioritize their well-being through regular practice.

Shriya Saran practices Vipashna, a form of meditation focused on self-understanding and body awareness.

Trisha uses yoga as her favourite way of physical exercise, and she advocates for the benefits of yoga for total well-being.

Shilpa Shetty, a long-time yoga advocate, has released instructional CDs demonstrating various asanas and pranayamas.

