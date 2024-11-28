Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora-7 Actresses who swear by Yoga for fitness

Here’s a look at seven Indian actresses who embrace yoga for fitness and well-being.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 5:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

Amid the pandemic, yoga's importance grew for stress and health management. Here are 7 Indian actresses who incorporate yoga into their fitness routines.

article_image2

Deepika Padukone inspired fitness enthusiasts with her yoga poses during lockdown, sharing her love for her yoga mat.

article_image3

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a fitness icon, demonstrates aerial yoga, emphasizing the balance of holding on and letting go.

article_image4

In addition to being a fervent supporter of yoga, Malaika Arora is the proprietor of a yoga studio in Mumbai.

article_image5

Anushka Shetty, a former yoga teacher, advocates for integrating yoga into children's lifestyles for balanced well-being.

article_image6

Kareena Kapoor, known for her healthy lifestyle, practices various yoga forms, including aerial yoga and Surya Namaskar.

article_image7

Malayalam actress Lissy, an avid yoga practitioner, encourages fans to prioritize their well-being through regular practice.

article_image8

Shriya Saran practices Vipashna, a form of meditation focused on self-understanding and body awareness.

article_image9

Trisha uses yoga as her favourite way of physical exercise, and she advocates for the benefits of yoga for total well-being.

article_image10

Shilpa Shetty, a long-time yoga advocate, has released instructional CDs demonstrating various asanas and pranayamas.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support dmn

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support

Malaika Arora Scarlet House: A vintage Portuguese bungalow turned into Luxe Bandra restaurant RBA

Malaika Arora’s Scarlet House: A vintage Portuguese bungalow turned into Luxe Bandra restaurant (PHOTOS)

Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai for 'Zomato Feeding India' concert, set to shine on stage [WATCH] NTI

Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai for 'Zomato Feeding India' concert, set to shine on stage [WATCH]

Vidaamuyarchi actor Ajith Kumar prepares for European GT4 race; video goes VIRAL WATCH ATG

Vidaamuyarchi actor Ajith Kumar prepares for European GT4 race; video goes VIRAL | WATCH

Dhanush refutes love marriage claims, reveals how he married Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth; Read on NTI

Dhanush refutes love marriage claims, reveals how he married Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth; Read on

Recent Stories

We go back a long way Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH) snt

'We go back a long way': Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH)

Kanguva OTT Release: When and where to watch the Suriya's film RBA

Kanguva OTT Release: When and where to watch the Suriya's film

Kolkata CM Mamata Banerjee orders probe into Swasthya Sathi fund misuse ATG

Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee orders probe into Swasthya Sathi fund misuse

Malana to Khimsar: 5 most beautiful villages to visit in India dmn

Malana to Khimsar: 5 most beautiful villages to visit in India

Anupamaa 5 actresses who turned turn the role of 'Anupamaa' ATG

Anupamaa: 5 actresses who turned down the role of 'Anupamaa'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon