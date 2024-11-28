Lifestyle

When is Shanishari Amavasya 2024? Check correct date HERE

Is Shanishari Amavasya on November 30th?

This time, the new moon of Margashirsha month falls on November 30th and December 1st. Being a Saturday, will November 30th be Shanishari Amavasya? Let's clarify

New Moon Timing and Duration

According to the Panchang, the new moon starts on November 30th at 10:30 AM and ends on December 1st at 11:51 AM

Reason for the Confusion

The new moon falls on two days (November 30th and December 1st), leading to confusion regarding Shanishari Amavasya

Expert Opinion

Scholars emphasize the importance of bathing and charity on Shanishari Amavasya. As the sunrise occurs on Sunday, December 1st, it won't be Shanishari Amavasya

Shraadh and Pind Daan on Nov 30th

Scholars suggest performing Shraadh, Pind Daan, and Tarpan on November 30th for ancestral peace

Holy Bath and Charity on Dec 1st

Astrologers recommend holy baths and charity on December 1st, Sunday, during Margashirsha Amavasya

