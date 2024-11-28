When is Shanishari Amavasya 2024? Check correct date HERE

Lifestyle
This time, the new moon of Margashirsha month falls on November 30th and December 1st. Being a Saturday, will November 30th be Shanishari Amavasya? Let's clarify
According to the Panchang, the new moon starts on November 30th at 10:30 AM and ends on December 1st at 11:51 AM
The new moon falls on two days (November 30th and December 1st), leading to confusion regarding Shanishari Amavasya
Scholars emphasize the importance of bathing and charity on Shanishari Amavasya. As the sunrise occurs on Sunday, December 1st, it won't be Shanishari Amavasya
Scholars suggest performing Shraadh, Pind Daan, and Tarpan on November 30th for ancestral peace
Astrologers recommend holy baths and charity on December 1st, Sunday, during Margashirsha Amavasya
