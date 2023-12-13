Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lakshadweep orders change of curriculum from Malayalam medium to CBSE English medium

    The Lakshadweep Education Department released an order stating that the existing Malayalam medium SCERT classes will undergo conversion to CBSE English medium from the next academic year.

    Lakshadweep orders change of curriculum from Malayalam medium to CBSE English medium anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    Kavaratti: The Education Department of Lakshadweep has proposed the transition of SCERT Kerala Malayalam medium classes to CBSE English medium. An order by the department was obtained by Asianet News. The order stated that beginning from the academic year 2024-25, all schools under the department will exclusively admit students under the CBSE English medium stream from grade 1 onwards.

    Also read: Kerala Governor slams Pinarayi govt's Nava Kerala Sadas, terms it 'extravagant'

    The order said, "Beginning from the academic year 2024-25, all schools under the department will exclusively admit students under the CBSE English medium stream from grade 1 onwards. Additionally, the existing Malayalam medium SCERT classes will undergo conversion to CBSE English medium, encompassing grades 2 to 8. The conversion of Grade 9 and 10 to CBSE English medium will be systematically executed within a two-year timeframe, ensuring minimal disruption to the ongoing board examinations."

    "In accordance with the prescribed guidelines of the New Education Policy regarding the three-language policy English, Malayalam, and Hindi will be offered as the three languages. This language policy will be applicable from grade 1 to 12. This approach ensures comprehensive learning of the three languages and alleviates the burden on students, preventing the necessity to learn more than three languages during their school studies," the Education Department noted.

    The Education Department of Lakshadweep said that this migration is designed to equip students with essential skills and knowledge for their future academic and professional pursuits recognizing the substantial role of the CBSE curriculum in preparing students for competitive examinations and 21" century skills.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 2 people arrested for kidnapping, beating man over online trading rkn

    Kerala: 2 people arrested for kidnapping, beating man over online trading

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slams Pinarayi govt's Nava Kerala Sadas, terms it 'extravagant' anr

    Kerala Governor slams Pinarayi govt's Nava Kerala Sadas, terms it 'extravagant'

    NIA raids several locations in Bengaluru over terror conspiracy probe vkp

    NIA raids several locations in Bengaluru over terror conspiracy probe

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-76 December 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-76 December 13 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Bihar shocker: Pregnant woman dies after husband sets her on fire for carrying female fetus AJR

    Bihar shocker: Pregnant woman dies after husband sets her on fire for carrying female fetus

    Recent Stories

    Tripti Dimri to feature alongside Prabhas, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what viral pictures speculate

    'Animal' star Tripti Dimri to romance Prabhas, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what viral pictures speculate

    Will suffer wrath of Allah Turkish MP Hasan Bitmez slams Israel for bombing Gaza, then suffers heart attack (WATCH) AJR

    'Will suffer Allah's wrath ': Turkish MP slams Israel for bombing Gaza, then suffers heart attack (WATCH)

    Solo Leveling: Ali Fazal to lend his voice in Korean anime series; read details RBA

    Solo Leveling: Ali Fazal to lend his voice in Korean anime series; read details

    Karnataka govt weighs to clear land encroachments related to BDA, BBMP vkp

    Karnataka govt weighs to clear land encroachments related to BDA, BBMP

    Venkatesh Daggubati turns 63: Best films of the actor RKK EAI

    Venkatesh Daggubati turns 63: Best films of the actor

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon