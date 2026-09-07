BRS leader KT Rama Rao accused Telangana CM Revanth Reddy of a 'diversion drama' after he and other MLAs were detained for trying to enter the assembly wearing protest T-shirts. KTR questioned why different rules apply to them but not to Congress.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday accused Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of orchestrating a "diversion drama" to block the opposition's voice inside the House.

“Revanth Reddy knows only three things: Destruction, distraction, diversion. He doesn't know anything else. That's why today, once again, he started a diversion drama in the assembly to stop BRS from entering," he said.

BRS MLAs Detained, Denied Entry

The remarks came after the Opposition party MLAs were stopped by police from entering the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The security personnel denied entry to BRS leaders as they arrived wearing protest T-shirts targeting the ruling Congress government. KTR, along with former minister T Harish Rao and other party MLAs, were detained by police outside the Telangana Assembly.

KTR slammed the Chief Minister, stating that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also entered the Parliament wearing a T-shirt with a 'Modi-Adani' photo but was not denied entry. Questioning the double standard in parliamentary procedure, he challenged the differential rules applied to opposition MLAs in the state assembly.

"I am asking now: Rahul Gandhi can go to Parliament wearing a T-shirt; he can go with Adani-Modi's pic on the T-shirt. Then, is there one rule for Parliament and another for the legislative assembly? In a parliamentary democracy system, whatever rule is in the Lok Sabha, the same rule applies in the legislative assembly, right? Then, Congress leaders in opposition, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, are wearing T-shirts, writing slogans; then why should we have different rules? When asked, the police don't give an answer. They say the Speaker and Chief Marshal asked them to 'Stop us,'" he said.

Tensions Escalate at Assembly Gate

Tensions escalated at the Assembly gate as BRS legislators wearing black outfits argued with security personnel after being denied entry. Police subsequently detained KTR, Harish Rao and other BRS leaders and shifted them to local police stations.

The protest also led to a major traffic disruption outside the Telangana State Assembly, with a traffic jam lasting around 30 to 40 minutes as a large number of party workers and police personnel gathered at the spot.

Protest Over Congress Rule

Earlier in the day, KTR, Harish Rao and other BRS leaders staged a protest at Gunpark against what they described as the Congress government's failure during its 1,000 days in office. The protesting leaders wore black T-shirts carrying slogans such as "Congress failure in implementing guarantees" and "1,000 days of rule are a failure."