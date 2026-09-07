Three persons, including the owner, arrested after a five-storey building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan killed seven people. A search is on for the PG operators. Authorities have ordered inquiries and a crackdown on unsafe PGs and buildings.

Building Owner and Family Arrested

Three persons, including the building owner and beneficiaries, have been arrested in connection with the five-storey building collapse in South Campus’s Satya Niketan on Sunday, which claimed the lives of seven persons and injured several others. The arrested accused have been identified as property owner Urmila Gupta (75), her husband Hariram Gupta (81), a retired Sergeant from the Indian Air Force, and their son Mahesh Gupta (52). According to the police, while the property is registered in Urmila Gupta’s name, it was being managed and run by her husband and son. A search has also been launched to nab the PG operators and the labour contractor involved, whose roles will be examined for further legal action.

Rescue Operations Conclude

The rescue operations have concluded. A total of 13 persons were rescued from the debris, out of which seven succumbed to their injuries, according to Chief Fire Officer AK Malik.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said, "We have recovered one casualty a short while ago, bringing the total number of recoveries from the site to 13; according to the information we have, while seven have died... The upper floors and slabs have all been removed. We are currently moving into the basement area; when there is a possibility of finding a casualty, we avoid using heavy machinery immediately. Instead, we first use small tools manually to ensure there is no one inside. Heavy machinery is deployed only after that check, which is why the process is currently a bit slow. However, once it is confirmed that no one remains inside, heavy machinery will be used to wrap up the operation quickly..."

Four victims remain hospitalised. Three are currently stable, while one is in critical condition. The admitted patients include Asgar Ali (49), Neeraj Bawa (19), Aditya Kumar (19), and Nitish Chib (19). One survivor, named Krishna (30), was treated and successfully discharged, according to AIIMS New Delhi.

LG Chairs High-Level Meeting

Following the tragic mishap, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh chaired a high-level review meeting at the LG Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minister Ashish Sood, the Chief Secretary, NDRF Director General Piyush Anand, Delhi Police Commissioner, Education Secretary, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor, MCD Commissioner, and other senior officials. The meeting comprehensively reviewed building safety, student accommodation, and regulations governing paying guest facilities across Delhi.

Emphasising strict enforcement against unsafe buildings and fixing clear institutional accountability, the LG called for an emergency mechanism under the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for swift grievance redressal and crisis coordination. Furthermore, LG directed the Minister (Urban Development), GNCTD, to lead a committee comprising senior officials to review institutional guidelines for PG accommodations. The committee has also been tasked with exploring alternative student housing options through universities, the MCD, and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), alongside assessing the feasibility of utilising unoccupied DDA housing stock for student accommodation.

CM Orders Inquiry, Suspends Officials

Taking swift administrative action, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered the immediate suspension of five senior MCD officials: South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan, and Junior Engineer (Building) Ashish Kumar. Visiting the site to review relief and safety measures, the Chief Minister ordered a magisterial inquiry and affirmed that responsibility would be fixed without compromise. She stated that the Delhi government, in coordination with the MCD, is formulating a policy mandating periodic structural audits and safety certifications for all buildings used for public activities—including PGs, schools, and nursing homes—failing which no such activity will be permitted.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said, "The government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, is formulating a policy mandating that any building intended for public use—whether a PG, nursing home, school, or any other facility—must undergo periodic structural audits and safety certifications; otherwise, no public activity will be permitted there. We will not allow anyone to reside in unsafe PGs. We have arranged accommodation in college hostels for those evacuated from the building, and the government is ensuring their needs are met. We are in contact with the parents of the students affected by this tragedy and are providing them with full support to alleviate their distress. Regarding government officials whose oversight, negligence, or other lapses contributed to this situation, strict action will be taken against them this very day; no one will be spared." CM Gupta has also asked MPs, MLAs, and councillors to report illegal constructions in their respective areas, noting that a tracking system will be established to curb unauthorised structures while construction is underway.

Delhi High Court Intervenes

Taking serious note of the tragedy, the Delhi High Court directed the MCD to conduct an inquiry at the highest executive level into the Satya Niketan building collapse to examine whether the structure had been built and operated with valid permissions. The court ordered the MCD to identify officials responsible for any lapse or failure and specify the action proposed or taken against them.

Expressing grave concern over the safety of students, the High Court directed the MCD to conduct a comprehensive audit of all paying guest accommodations and hostels under its jurisdiction within one week. The Court observed that responsibility for incidents involving unsafe buildings cannot be placed solely on private owners, emphasising that statutory authorities must also be held accountable for discharging their duties. The Bench remarked that the collapse was not merely an unfortunate accident, but one that raised larger questions concerning the availability of hostel facilities for students and the adequacy of regulations governing private PGs. The Court noted a common perception that Delhi University does not have sufficient hostel facilities, compelling a large number of outstation students to seek private accommodation.

Immediate Safety Measures and Crackdown

On the ground, the administration has installed iron jacks to structurally support adjacent buildings near the collapse site. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi ordered the demolition of Property No. 13, Satya Niketan, within three days, citing its "ruinous/dangerous condition" that poses a serious hazard to the neighbourhood. Intensive inspections and sealing drives against nearby violating PG accommodations and buildings have been set in motion.

Meanwhile, Delhi University sources indicated that the varsity is mulling necessary assistance and accommodation support for students displaced by the ongoing crackdown against illegal PGs, working on a permanent resolution in tandem with the Delhi government. (ANI)