Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh stated that the Imphal Ring Road project is progressing as land acquisition is nearly finished. He also addressed education sector challenges, including making up for lost academic time and teacher recruitment.

Imphal Ring Road Project Update

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh today said that the Imphal Ring Road project is being implemented as the land acquisition process is almost complete, barring a portion in Imphal East District. He said this in the morning session of the ongoing 8th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Opposition MLA K. Meghachandra Singh, the Chief Minister said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded project was delayed due to the law-and-order issue and the delay in land acquisition. He said that Rs. 105 crore in land compensation has already been paid, while another Rs. 60 crore will be disbursed soon.

He said that land acquisition in Khurai Ipum Pat in Imphal East district is pending. He hoped that once the land acquisition in Khurai Ipum Pat area is completed, the work can progress further. The Chief Minister said that the tender process for the work has already been done as per the ADB guidelines and approval.

He said that the State Government has already spent Rs. 189 crore state shares in the civil work component of the project. The Chief Minister said that State PWD officials have already met ADB officials in August this year to work out the modalities.

CM Addresses Education Sector Issues

Academic Environment and UGC Status

Responding to a query raised by Opposition MLA Surjakumar Okram during another Calling Attention Motion, the Chief Minister stated that the prolonged disruption caused by the Covid-19 lockdown and the May 3, 2023 conflict had adversely affected the academic environment, and efforts are being made to make up for the lost academic time. Regarding the University Grants Commission (UGC) 12(B) status, the Chief Minister said that the Government is giving serious attention on the matter. He informed the House that the proposal for 12(B) status was submitted to the UGC on May 13, 2026, and that the necessary requirements, including those related to recruitment, are currently under process. He expressed the hope that the 12(B) status would be received soon.

Manipur Education Services Recruitment

On the recruitment to the Manipur Education Services, the Chief Minister stated that the service rules, framed in 2012, have undergone necessary changes, including streamlining of the promotion process. The rules were subsequently amended during 2022-23, and the remaining process is expected to be completed soon following inspection by the Director and Commissioner concerned.

Teacher Recruitment and Training

Regarding the recruitment of 1,100 primary teachers by the State Government, the Chief Minister stated that the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) programme is available only at a limited number of institutions in the country. In view of the limited availability, the Government's recruitment policy provides for completion of the required qualification within 5 years. The Chief Minister also informed the House that around 4,000 teachers are associated with the State Government, but the B.Ed. Training institute in the DM College has only 100 seats available annually for B.Ed. course. He said that the Government is trying to team up with IGNOU to provide B.Ed. training to the remaining teachers.

University Student Financial Aid

Regarding the provision of scholarship and financial assistance to students of Dhanamanjuri University (DMU), the Chief Minister stated that the financial requirement is substantial, amounting to around Rs. 14 crores. He said that the Government is currently exploring an appropriate financial mechanism for providing the assistance soon. (ANI)