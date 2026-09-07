Congress protested in Dehradun over a 'purification' ritual at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan after Kharge's rally. Leaders slammed the BJP govt, calling it corrupt. CM Dhami denied the allegations, stating no caste-based ritual occurred.

Congress Protests 'Purification' Ritual

Congress on Monday marched from Parade Ground to the Chief Minister’s residence, demanding action against those responsible for the "purification" ritual conducted at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally. In view of the Congress' protest, the district administration had deployed police personnel at several locations.

AICC State In-Charge Kumari Selja strongly condemned the controversial 'purification' ritual conducted at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan, accusing the BJP-led state government of systemic corruption and deceiving the people of Uttarakhand. "This is a corrupt government. The people here are being betrayed and deceived. When our National President comes to raise the voice of the people, to speak up for everyone, the government and those who subscribe to this ideology perform a 'purification' ritual... The clarion call for 2027 has been sounded. In 2027, this corrupt government will be ousted, and a government belonging to the Congress party and the people of Uttarakhand will be formed, not a government of the mafia," she said.

Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal echoed a similar sentiment, placing the responsibility directly on BJP, alleging a systematic effort to roll back constitutional guarantees of equality. "The question is not about the administration, but about the BJP government. The Congress Party’s clear view is that we will not allow untouchability to return to the country. Whether it is in the name of purification or under any other name, it has no place in India. The Bharatiya Janata Party wants to bring back the same system that the freedom movement was fought against and against which the Constitution was framed. The Congress Party is absolutely clear that this country belongs to everyone and must be based on equality. There is no place for practices like untouchability or so-called purification in our society," he said.

Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal noted, "We are law-abiding people. We do not want a conflict with the police. This government wants to suppress us using the police force."

CM Dhami Refutes Allegations

However, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami refuted allegations surrounding a reported 'purification' ritual at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan, asserting that no such event took place based on anyone's caste. “Regarding the Haldwani incident, we have already stated that no purification ritual was performed based on anyone's caste. 'Shri Ram Sena' is an independent organisation, and none of its press releases, issued either before or after the event, nor any videos, contained anything directed against any specific person or caste. If there is any evidence, we have asked for it to be produced; if such an act has occurred, we will take the strictest possible action," he said.

"The entire country, and all of Uttarakhand, understands the kind of political narrative they are trying to construct. That is why members of our party are gathering across the state today to awaken the public and spread awareness; our Scheduled Caste Morcha office-bearers and workers are actively working to expose them,” he added.

Moreover, the Nainital High Court has dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Dehradun resident Baijnath, seeking an investigation into the Haldwani ‘purification’ incident. The court expressed satisfaction with the police action and declined to interfere in the ongoing investigation process.

FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

The Congress is also demanding immediate revocation of the FIR registered in Haldwani against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and has termed the case a malicious move targeting his push for social justice.

Uttarakhand's Haldwani City Kotwali Police on August 30 registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi following a complaint regarding his remarks about a "purification ritual" in Haldwani. The complainant alleged that members of the Scheduled Caste community had themselves participated in cleaning the ground and conducting the ritual, and claimed that Gandhi's remarks mischaracterised their actions.

The complaint was filed by 26-year-old Amit Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Colony, Haldwani, and a member of the Valmiki community. Kumar serves as an office-bearer of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas organisation.

Police have invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Section 3(1)(r) and Section 3(1)(u) along with Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.

Section 199 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, pertaining to jurisdiction, has also been cited in the FIR. Amit Kumar alleged that Rahul Gandhi's remarks hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community. According to the complaint, Rahul Gandhi had, on August 29, described a 'shuddhikaran yajna' conducted at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground as an act of untouchability and anti-Dalit discrimination. The organisers have denied that the ritual had any caste-based motive.

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