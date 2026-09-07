A grand 'Viksit Bharat Padayatra' was held in Vadodara, led by Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, a day before PM Modi's visit. The event saw massive public participation, with tickets selling out and special 'Fan Zones' being set up for attendees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Vadodara on Tuesday to inaugurate and perform the foundation stone-laying ceremony for various development works. A day ahead of PM Modi’s visit, a grand ‘Viksit Bharat Padayatra’ was organised on Monday evening under the leadership of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, starting from the Faculty of Technology at Dandia Bazaar and passing via Kirti Stambh to Sursagar Lake.

Grand 'Viksit Bharat Padayatra' Sees Enthusiastic Participation

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation and citizens of the city participated enthusiastically in the ‘Namo for Viksit Bharat @ Vadodara’ programme.

Harsh Sanghavi said that people in Vadodara are showing great enthusiasm for the programme. For the first time, online ticketing was introduced, and all seats were booked within an hour, with ticket demand three times higher than the available capacity. To accommodate the large number of people, the administration has also set up special ‘Fan Zones’ so that everyone can watch the programme comfortably.

The Padayatra was attended by Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Whip of the Legislative Assembly Balakrishna Shukla, Minister of State Manisha Vakil, Member of Parliament Hemang Joshi, and other dignitaries, along with the Commissioner of Vadodara Municipal Corporation and senior officials, youth, NCC cadets and prominent citizens of Vadodara.

The Deputy CM thanked all the citizens of Vadodara for their tremendous support in taking this resolve forward and extended his heartfelt congratulations to them.

Cultural Programme and Felicitations

As part of the celebrations, following the cycle rally organised yesterday, a grand cultural programme was also held this evening at Sursagar Lake in the special presence of renowned singer Kailash Kher. During the evening gathering, ‘Swachhata Doots’ who have made special contributions towards making Vadodara clean were felicitated.

PM to Dedicate Key Freight Corridor Sections

During the visit, PM Modi will dedicate three key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation on September 8, marking the completion of a major phase of India's dedicated freight infrastructure. The three sections -- Sanand (North)-Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminal (JNPT) -- together cover 326 route kilometres and have been developed at a cost of over Rs 20,700 crore.