Janmashtami was celebrated across India, with devotees thronging the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura. Political leaders including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Suvendu Adhikari also participated in celebrations in their regions.

In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, the birth of Lord Krishna was celebrated at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple. The celebrations featured the religious ceremony marking the birth of Lord Krishna. A huge crowd of devotees thronged the temple and offered prayers to Lord Krishna.

Leaders Join Janmashtami Celebrations Across India

West Bengal

In East Midnapore, West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari attended Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the ISKCON temple in Mecheda. The temple hosted celebrations as devotees gathered for the occasion.

Delhi

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at midnight at the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees were present at the temple as the midnight prayers were held on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

Earlier, Gupta said people across the world were celebrating the festival marking the arrival of Lord Krishna and extended her congratulations and best wishes to everyone. "Today’s celebration is not only a global occasion marking the divine birth of Lord Krishna but also a festival of immense joy and spiritual delight. Across the world, people are celebrating the festival that marks the arrival of Lord Krishna. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to everyone," she said.

Uttar Pradesh

In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at midnight at the Gorakhnath Temple to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

Madhya Pradesh

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in Dahi-Handi celebrations at his residence on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. A gathering of people participated in the celebration with Chouhan.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife, offers prayers at his residence. "Immersed in the ocean of devotion, we all celebrated the sacred festival of Janmashtami... May we become completely absorbed in devotion to him, shedding our ego, arrogance, anger, and greed; may we unite to love and serve all," he said.

Rajasthan

In Jaipur, Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with his wife, offered prayers at midnight at the ISKCON Temple in Mansarovar to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. He participated in the religious observance on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

The celebrations across the country marked Janmashtami through midnight prayers, temple ceremonies and Dahi-Handi festivities, with devotees and public representatives participating in events held to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.