After being dropped from the Telangana cabinet, Konda Surekha denied any wrongdoing, asserting she is not responsible for her daughter's independent statements against CM Revanth Reddy. She plans to remain in the Congress party as an MLA.

Following her removal from the Telangana Council of Ministers on Thursday, Konda Surekha asserted that she committed no wrongdoing and should not be held accountable for statements made independently by her daughter. Speaking to the reporters, Surekha addressed the show-cause notice issued to her by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) disciplinary committee.

"I am not at all at fault. They issued me a show-cause, but I had not levelled any allegations against Revanth Reddy or the party. In a meeting, my daughter expressed her frustration. She did that over an MLA candidate and levelled allegations. She spoke about something there on the CM. I am not at all responsible for it. I don't know what she wanted to say," she said.

The remarks came after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy initiated a major administrative and political reshuffle, dropping Minister Konda Surekha from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. An official recommendation regarding the cabinet exclusion has already been forwarded to the Governor for formal approval.

Ministerial Post 'Only an Ornament'

Earlier, Surekha asserted that losing her ministerial position causes her no personal loss, remarking that a ministerial post is "only an ornament" and that her true strength lies in the support of the people. "I have no sorrow over losing my ministerial post. We have the support of the people. Nobody can do anything to us. A ministerial post is only an ornament for us. Losing it does not cause us any loss. Ministers and MLAs are not happy. What happened to me today will happen to you tomorrow. Nothing is getting done in this government," she said.

Claiming that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) central leadership did not want her removed, she stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy personally insisted on dropping her from the cabinet. "At least they should have asked me before removing me. If they had asked me, I would have had the opportunity to ask why. I was removed without even taking my opinion. The AICC did not want me to be removed; the Chief Minister insisted on removing me," she said. "Removing a woman minister is damaging to the Congress at the national level. I will not ask them to reconsider the decision to remove me," she added.

Further, Surekha affirmed that she will remain in the Congress party and continue working for the development of her constituency as an MLA. "I will remain in the Congress. As an MLA, I will work for the development of my constituency. I did not respond to my daughter’s statements only out of respect for her. I have done nothing wrong. Why should I be humiliated?" she asked.

Dispute Over Parkal Constituency

The dispute centres on the Parkal Assembly constituency. During a recent programme in the constituency, Revanth Reddy publicly backed sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy and appealed to voters to support him again in the next election. Sushmitha, daughter of Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, publicly questioned the Chief Minister's role in deciding the Congress candidate for Parkal and challenged the reported backing of sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy. She also indicated that she was prepared to contest from the constituency even if she did not receive the Congress ticket. (ANI)