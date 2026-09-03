Panic gripped Bathinda after bomb threats were emailed to the Court Complex and District Council. Police heightened security and conducted searches, but found no explosives. The threat was declared fake, with police tracing it to foreign servers.

Panic prevailed in Bathinda after the Court Complex and District Council received bomb threats through email, following which security was heightened at the premises.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashwant Singh, a threatening warning had been received through email. Speaking to ANI, he said, “On September 3rd, around 1:00 PM, an email was received at the Zila Parishad office and the court complex, where a bomb threat was given to both of these offices.”

Following the threat, security was increased at the Court Complex, District Council and Municipal Corporation offices. A bomb disposal team also conducted searches of all three buildings.

Threat Declared Fake After Search

During the investigation, it was found that the email containing the threat was fake. A thorough search of the buildings did not lead to the recovery of any explosive material or suspicious object.

SP added that “upon receiving the email, Bathinda police took immediate action and conducted anti-sabotage checking at both offices, as well as the Municipal Corporation office. During the anti-sabotage checking, it was found that these emails were completely fake. These buildings are completely safe, and no suspicious or explosive item of any kind was found there."

Investigation Launched into Foreign-Based Emails

SP Singh said a case would be registered under cybercrime provisions and an investigation would be conducted to trace the sender of the threatening email.

He added that such fake threat emails were being received from abroad. “Since these emails are being sent from foreign servers, similar fake and false emails were received earlier as well, which are currently being investigated. An FIR will also be registered regarding the emails received today at the Cyber Crime police station, and an investigation will be conducted to identify the miscreants behind these emails,” Singh added.

Police Urge Calm as Routine Work Resumes

Routine work is currently continuing as usual at all three buildings, and the public has been advised not to panic.

He said, “Through your medium, I would like to appeal to the public that these fake emails are being sent continuously as part of a series. Therefore, there is absolutely no need for anyone to panic in any way. If anyone receives any such email or message, they should immediately contact the Bathinda police so that we can verify the matter.” (ANI)